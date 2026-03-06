Is Jayson Tatum Playing Tonight vs Mavericks? Latest Injury Report on Celtics Star (Mar 6)

The Boston Celtics will look to bounce back after their three-game winning streak came to an abrupt end on Wednesday night. Boston suffered a heavy 118–89 defeat against the Charlotte Hornets but still holds a strong 41–21 record, keeping them firmly in position for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Now the Celtics return to TD Garden to host the Dallas Mavericks (21–41) on Friday night. However, the biggest storyline surrounding this matchup has little to do with the standings. Instead, the focus remains on franchise superstar Jayson Tatum and whether the six-time All-Star will finally make his long-awaited return after months of rehabilitation.

Below is the latest update on Tatum’s status ahead of tonight’s game, along with the injury reports and projected starting lineups for both teams.

Is Jayson Tatum Playing Tonight Against the Mavericks?

There was significant speculation leading up to the Celtics’ matchup against Dallas regarding Tatum’s availability. However, NBA insider Shams Charania confirmed that Boston has officially cleared the star forward to return.

Tatum, who turned 28 earlier this week, has been working his way back since suffering a torn Achilles tendon last May. Following surgery, the Celtics initially projected a recovery timeline of roughly 10–12 months.

Instead, Tatum has accelerated that recovery process and is now set to return just under 10 months after the procedure. Boston will likely ease the 2024 NBA champion back into the rotation with a minutes restriction as the team monitors his workload in the early stages of his comeback.

During Tatum’s absence, Jaylen Brown has taken on the role of offensive leader for Boston. The 29-year-old has produced career-defining numbers this season, averaging 28.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game while emerging as a legitimate MVP candidate.

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Report for (Mar 6)

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla will certainly welcome Tatum’s return after months of careful recovery. The Boston coach previously revealed that the All-Star forward had already begun participating in full 5-on-5 scrimmages during practice sessions.

Mazzulla emphasized that the final decision regarding Tatum’s return would ultimately depend on how the player felt physically. Based on the latest update, the Celtics star has now received the green light from the medical staff to return to action.

For the Mavericks, injuries have also played a role in shaping their lineup heading into tonight’s game. Dallas remains without Marvin Bagley III, who is dealing with a neck sprain suffered earlier this week. Meanwhile, guard Brandon Williams is listed as questionable as he continues to manage a left quadriceps contusion.

The Mavericks will also be without Kyrie Irving, who is still recovering from an ACL injury in his left knee.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Marvin Bagley III – Out (Injury/Illness -Neck sprain)

Brandon Williams – Questionable (Injury/Illness-Left quadriceps contusion)

Kyrie Irving – Out (Injury/Illness – ACL; Left knee Recovery)

Predicted Starting Lineups for Celtics vs Mavericks

Based on the latest injury news and reports, here’s how both teams could potentially lineup at tip-off tonight at the TD Garden in Boston.

Boston Celtics Dallas Mavericks Derrick White P.J. Washington Baylor Scheierman Khris Middleton Jaylen Brown Cooper Flagg Nikola Vucevic Daniel Gafford Sam Hauser Max Christie

The Celtics will enter tonight’s matchup as clear favorites on their home floor. Tatum is expected to return in a controlled role, likely coming off the bench as Boston gradually reintegrates him into the lineup. Meanwhile, Brown, Scheierman, and Queta are expected to remain key contributors in the starting unit.

For Dallas, rookie Cooper Flagg will once again carry a significant portion of the offensive load. The potential Rookie of the Year candidate will face one of his basketball idols in Tatum during their first matchup on an NBA court.

Veterans Khris Middleton and P.J. Washington will also be expected to contribute offensively after both players played key roles in Dallas’ narrow 115–114 loss to the Orlando Magic earlier this week.

The Mavericks may also receive a boost from veteran shooter Klay Thompson, who scored 24 points in the previous game and is available for tonight’s contest.

Still, Dallas will need a strong performance across the roster if they hope to pull off an upset against a Celtics team getting its biggest star back at a crucial point in the season.