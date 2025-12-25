Is Jimmy Butler Dating Billie Eilish? Fact Checking Viral Picture

There’s hardly a day that goes by without a fresh controversy surrounding the NBA. The fans are extremely active on social media, and every time they spot their favourite player with a celebrity, they start shipping them. One such thing happened on Christmas Day, as a viral photo of Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler and popular pop star Billie Eilish sparked massive rumours on social media of the two dating.

However, there’s hardly any substance to the viral claim. Both Jimmy Butler and Eilish were seen hanging out in the Bay Arena, but they have well-documented personal lives, and there’s no confirmation of them dating.

Has Jimmy Butler confirmed dating rumours with Billie Eilish?

Fans take a lot of pride in exploring the private lives of NBA superstars and other celebrities. They look for every opportunity to link them, and considering Eilish and Butler were in the Bay Arena recently, they have started dating rumours.

According to this Instagram account, Durant, who generally posts news about the NBA, uploaded an image of the two along with dating claims.

“Billie Eilish and Jimmy Butler have reportedly been seen around the Bay Area hanging out. The two were allegedly spotted at Sobre Mesa in Oakland as well as Craig’s in LA & there’s some speculation they could be dating,” the caption read.

The Instagram account that made such claims is infamous for spreading rumours around the NBA. So he is nowhere near trustworthy, and even in the post, the user was unsure about the dating claims. Hence, the fans should take these kinds of dating rumours or personal news with a pinch of salt, especially when they are coming from an account known for spreading rumours.

Who is Jimmy Butler dating?

Jimmy Butler revealed he is single in a recent Instagram video. However, he has been linked with several pop stars, including Shakira, Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez, but has denied all the rumours.

However, the Warriors forward has three children with ex-girlfriend Kailtin Nowak, as the actor-model prefers to keep her personal life private, away from the spotlight. The pair dated from 2019 but seemed to have split up in 2023. They have a daughter named Rylee, who was born in October 2019 and later also had two sons, Brayan and Kian.

Interestingly, Butler revealed in a podcast that his former Miami Heat teammate, Kyle Lowry, is Rylee’s godfather.

Who is Billie Eilish dating?

According to US Weekly, popular pop star Billie Eilish is allegedly dating musician Natt Wolff. The two have been spotted sharing some intimate moments in recent months, and though they are yet to confirm the claims, an insider has handed the confirmation to US Weekly.

Before this, Eilish was dating The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, but they went their separate ways in May 2023. They continue to remain friends even after the breakup. “That’s my guy, truly one of my favourite people in the world,” she told Rolling Stone in May 2024 of the 33-year-old alternative rock star.

Eilish is always in the news and has been linked to Matthew Tyler Vorce and Brandon ‘Q’ Adams.

Even if the US Weekly’s claims around Eilish’s relationship with Wolff aren’t true, it is very far-fetched to assume that the multiple Grammy awardee is dating Jimmy Butler until the news gets confirmed.