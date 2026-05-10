Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? 76ers vs Knicks Injury Report, Where to Watch, Odds & More for Game 4

The Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in the most precarious position possible. After a disappointing 108-94 loss in Game 3, the New York Knicks have surged to a commanding 3-0 lead in this Eastern Conference semifinal series. For Philly, the narrative has shifted from competing for a title to a desperate quest for survival. The Knicks are just one win away from returning to the Eastern Conference Finals, while the 76ers need a near-miraculous four-game winning streak to keep their season alive.

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There is a palpable sense of urgency radiating from the 76ers’ locker room as they prepare to host the Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena. However, as has been the case throughout the postseason, the looming shadow over this matchup is the health of their franchise centerpiece.

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Is Joel Embiid playing tonight in Game 4? Latest injury update

The 76ers received a massive boost as Joel Embiid has been upgraded to probable for tonight’s do-or-die Game 4. Embiid is currently managing persistent right hip soreness since the first round, an injury that has clearly hampered his mobility on the glass. Despite the physical limitations, Embiid suited up for Game 3, contributing 18 points, six rebounds, and three blocks.

While the upgrade is encouraging, it’s a sign that the former MVP is going to play through the pain. The 76ers don’t just need his presence; they need his dominance. In Game 3, the 76ers were outrebounded 49-33, a margin that Embiid himself must help close if Philly is to stand a chance. With the season on the line, the 76ers are banking on The Process to deliver a signature performance to ward off a sweep.

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Philadelphia 76ers injury report for Game 4

Beyond Joel Embiid’s hip issues, the 76ers are relatively healthy, but their production has been inconsistent. Tyrese Maxey, who is averaging only 18.7 points in the series, is expected to play but must overcome a passive start that plagued him in Game 3. Paul George is also available, looking to shake off a bizarre Game 3 performance where he scored 15 points in the first quarter but went scoreless for the remainder of the game. Kelly Oubre Jr. remains the underrated savior of the rotation, coming off a strong 22-point showing.

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New York Knicks injury report for Game 4

The Knicks are monitoring a significant situation involving OG Anunoby, who is officially listed as Questionable with a right hamstring strain. After getting injured in Game 2, Anunoby missed Game 3, but his upgrade to questionable suggests a return is possible. His impact cannot be overstated, as he is averaging 21.4 points and shooting a blistering 53.8% from three in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Mitchell Robinson is active after surviving an intentional fouling strategy in Game 3. Karl-Anthony Towns’s scoring inconsistencies remain a problem despite his elite rebounding and passing.

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Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks: Odds

Despite the Knicks’ 3-0 series lead and statistical dominance (averaging nearly 20 more points per game than Philly), the odds for Game 4 reflect the desperation of the home team.

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Spread: Knicks -1.5 (-105), 76ers +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Knicks -118, 76ers -102

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Over/Under: 213.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

The market slightly favors the Knicks to close it out, given Jalen Brunson’s mastery of the 76ers’ defense. Brunson is averaging 31.3 points in the series and has consistently exploited Embiid’s slowness since the last game.

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While the 76ers will likely play with heightened force due to the elimination threat, the Knicks’ depth and Brunson’s efficiency remain the deciding factors.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks: Where to watch

Date: Sunday, May 10, 2026

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Location: Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Time: 3:30 P.M. E.T.

TV: ABC/ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+ / Sling TV