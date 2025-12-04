Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? Warriors vs 76ers Latest Injury Report (Dec 4)

The Philadelphia 76ers return home tonight for a high-stakes showdown against the Golden State Warriors, but the real story isn’t the standings; it’s the injury report. At 11–9, the Sixers are trying to build consistency in a season overwhelmed by health concerns. The Warriors, stuck at 11–11, are navigating a road trip without Stephen Curry.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With both teams fighting for traction in tightly packed conferences, availability becomes the swing factor. And naturally, the biggest question on everyone’s mind is simple: Will Joel Embiid suit up tonight?

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs the Warriors?

Unfortunately for Sixers fans, all signs point toward no. Joel Embiid is officially listed as doubtful due to left and right knee injury recovery, matching his status from earlier this week. The two-time MVP already missed Philadelphia’s previous outing, and insiders widely expect this to become his second straight absence.

The Sixers’ caution is understandable. The NBA recently fined the franchise $100,000 for misreporting Embiid’s availability, placing added scrutiny on how the team handles his health. Embiid has appeared in just seven games this season, averaging 19.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists, far below his MVP standards while he recovers from offseason knee issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

If he sits again, which is overwhelmingly likely, the offensive responsibility shifts back to Tyrese Maxey and potentially Paul George, depending on his own status. Expect Andre Drummond to draw another start at center, forcing Philadelphia into a guard-heavy scoring approach and smaller defensive schemes.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Injury Report for Warriors vs 76ers

Tonight’s matchup is shaped entirely by health. Both teams enter with lengthy injury lists that will dictate rotations, pace, and even betting markets.

Warriors

Golden State arrives with a battered lineup and no Stephen Curry. Their rotations hinge on the uncertain status of multiple frontcourt players.

ADVERTISEMENT

Out

Stephen Curry – Out (right quadriceps contusion)

Alex Toohey – Out (left knee injury management)

Questionable

ADVERTISEMENT

Jimmy Butler III – Left knee soreness

Jonathan Kuminga – Right ankle soreness

Trayce Jackson-Davis – Right knee soreness

Quinten Post – Left ankle sprain

Al Horford – Right sciatic nerve irritation

Available

De’Anthony Melton – Active (season debut)

ADVERTISEMENT

Without Curry’s 26-point scoring punch, Golden State leans on Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, and Butler (if cleared) for offense. Melton’s return strengthens their guard defense, but the uncertainty across their frontcourt could leave them vulnerable to Philadelphia’s rebounding and interior pressure.

76ers

Philadelphia’s injury concerns center around their stars and primary wing defenders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doubtful

Joel Embiid – Left/right knee injury recovery

Questionable

ADVERTISEMENT

Paul George – Left knee recovery

Quentin Grimes – Right calf tightness

Out

Kelly Oubre Jr. – Left knee sprain

Trendon Watford – Left adductor strain

Without Embiid, the Sixers’ offense runs almost entirely through Tyrese Maxey, while their wing depth becomes stretched thin if George or Grimes cannot go. Oubre’s continued absence deepens the workload for younger pieces like VJ Edgecombe and Jared McCain.

Predicted Starting Lineups – Warriors vs 76ers

Projected based on current injury designations, assuming questionable players are available unless ruled out pre-tip.

Golden State Warriors (Without Curry)

PG: Brandin Podziemski

SG: Will Richard

SF: Moses Moody

PF: Jimmy Butler III (Q)

C: Draymond Green

This lineup emphasizes ball movement, spacing, and defensive switching. If Butler or the questionable bigs sit, expect Jonathan Kuminga, Al Horford, or Quinten Post to slot into the frontcourt.

Philadelphia 76ers (Embiid Doubtful)

PG: Tyrese Maxey

SG: VJ Edgecombe

SF: Paul George (Q)

PF: Dominick Barlow

C: Andre Drummond

This version of the Sixers leans heavily on guard creation, fast-paced attacks, and offensive rebounding. If George is ruled out, Philly may pivot to a smaller lineup featuring McCain or additional wing help off the bench.

This matchup is less about star duels and more about depth survival. Without Stephen Curry and with Joel Embiid highly unlikely to play, both teams must rely on creativity, guard play, and second-unit contributions. Philadelphia enters as the slight favorites at home, but with so many question marks on both injury reports, this game is defined entirely by who takes the floor and who doesn’t.