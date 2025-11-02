Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? 76ers vs Nets Injury Report, Where to Watch & More (11/2)

The Philadelphia 76ers will begin their three-game road trip tonight as they take on the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center. The Sixers, after a good start to the season, fell in the NBA Cup in a close game. Now, they are looking to shrug off their first defeat of the season against a rebuilding Brooklyn team that is 0-5 so far in the season. However, to come past a strong team requires the availability of Joel Embiid. So, will the former league MVP suit up on Sunday night?

Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Nets?

Well, Joel Embiid has missed only a single game so far this season. However, the Philly big man won’t be suiting up tonight due to load management. This will be a huge blow to the Sixers because this season, despite a poor opening game, Embiid has managed to turn it around. The 31-year-old is averaging a solid 17.3 points along with 5.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Even though this is still nowhere near his career average of 27.6 points, the center seems to be making great progress and adds value to the team. However, unfortunately, he won’t be able to continue that tonight. Now this clears the air around Joel Embiid’s availability, so why don’t we take a look at both teams’ injury reports?

76ers vs Nets injury reports for tonight’s game

Joel Embiid isn’t the only Sixers star who won’t be taking the court tonight, as the franchise has several players on their injury report. This includes the likes of Paul George and Jared McCain. PG is still out with a knee injury, and the Philadelphia fans await to see him in action for the first time this season. Meanwhile, sophomore guard Jared McCain is also waiting to make his debut this season, as he remains on the sidelines with a thumb injury. Both players will be missed hugely by the 76ers.

However, it’s not something they haven’t been able to handle so far, as the Sixers boast an impressive 4-1 record in the first five games of the season. Nonetheless, their injury troubles don’t end just there, with the team also missing Dominick Barlow for Sunday night’s game.

The young forward will be missing tonight’s game due to an elbow injury, as per ESPN. While that’s all from Philadelphia’s side, what about Brooklyn? Well, things aren’t that bad for the rebuilding Nets.

The Nets are missing only a couple of players ahead of tonight’s game. Danny Wolf and Haywood Highsmith. While Wolf is set to miss tonight’s action due to an ankle injury, Highsmith, on the other hand, is experiencing swelling in his knee during rehab and will be re-evaluated in eight weeks. That’s that in terms of injuries for both teams, so this might make you wonder how both starting fives will look for Sunday’s clash?

76ers vs Nets predicted lineups for tonight’s game

Now that we know who’s in and who’s out for tonight’s game, it’s only right that we know who might start for both teams.

So, here’s how the Philadelphia 76ers could start in Joel Embiid’s absence:

Position Player PG Tyrese Maxey SG VJ Edgecombe SF Kelly Oubre Jr. PF Justin Edwards C Adem Bona

Meanwhile, here’s how the Brooklyn Nets could start:

Position Player PG Ben Saraf SG Cam Thomas SF Terance Mann PF Michael Porter Jr. C Nic Claxton

Well, Justin Edwards and Adem Bona seem to be the likely options to replace Paul George and Joel Embiid, respectively. On the other hand, for the Nets, their starting lineup remains almost unchanged, as it should be, given they are only missing a couple of players. Now, you must be thinking, where can you catch the game live, right? Don’t worry, we’ve got you.

When and where to watch the 76ers vs the Nets game tonight?

So, the stage is set for tonight’s NBA action as a Joel Embiid-less Sixers team will be looking to bounce back from their first defeat against a young Nets side. But the question is, where can you catch this action live in the United States tonight?

When: Sunday, November 2nd

Tip-off: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV

Although there won’t be any Joel Embiid on the court tonight, this should be an easy dub for the Sixers. That’s because Philadelphia has been staggering so far this season, especially their backcourt duo of Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe has been phenomenal. So there’s no reason to believe they won’t be able to get the job done against a winless Nets team.