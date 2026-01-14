Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? 76ers vs Cavaliers Latest Injury Report (Jan 14)

The Philadelphia 76ers are in action on Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They got some rest after starting the week with two back-to-backs vs the Toronto Raptors. With a 23rd win in sight, the Sixers will light up the Wells Fargo Arena. Settling down as the 5th seed in the East isn’t enough anymore. Top 4? Absolutely! But will Joel Embiid be there for his team?

Is Joel Embiid playing against the Cleveland Cavaliers?

Philadelphia left Joel Embiid’s availability open heading into Wednesday versus Cleveland. On Tuesday, the franchise placed the center on the injury list with left knee injury management and left adductor soreness. Thus, optimism still exists. Moreover, the staff continues to evaluate him daily, so the label feels expected rather than alarming entering this matchup.

Meanwhile, recent usage offers reassurance. Embiid has suited up in seven of the previous eight contests, sitting out only one leg of an early week back-to-back vs Toronto. So far, he has logged 20 appearances this season. During that stretch, he has produced 23.7 points and 7.1 rebounds, reinforcing his steady on-court impact as the face of the Sixers.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have listed Paul George and rookie VJ Edgecombe as probable for Wednesday. Pg carries left knee workload care. Recently, his name has surfaced often on the injury roster. On Sunday’s 115-116 loss vs. the Raptors, he was a shock late removal after lineups went public, then appeared questionable the next night. However, he ultimately suited up for Monday’s 115-102 win, easing immediate concern.

Meanwhile, Edgecombe’s situation raised eyebrows. The first-year guard logged over 33 minutes on Monday and scored 15 points while drilling five of six shots from deep. Later, visible discomfort emerged. He exited briefly, while sharing a light exchange with head coach Nick Nurse. Edgecombe then returned shortly, but closed with limited action, hinting at manageable soreness.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are entering Wednesday slightly short-handed. First, Dean Wade will sit out due to a knee issue, removing a rotation forward against Philadelphia. Additionally, a foot issue keeps Max Strus out, and the team expects him to miss at least four more weeks. Meanwhile, Chris Livingston is unavailable after finalizing a two-way agreement, limiting immediate depth options.

Predicted starting lineup for Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Keeping in mind the injury updates, here’s the predicted starting five for both teams:

Philadelphia 76ers Cleveland Cavaliers Tyrese Maxey Darius Garland VJ Edgecombe/Quentin Grimes Donovan Mitchell Paul George/Kelly Oubre Jr. Jaylon Tyson Dominick Barlow Evan Mobley Joel Embiid/Adem Bona Jarrett Allen

The East vs East matchup is heating up, and action is right around the corner. However, injury concerns on both ends could be a trouble. But basketball will serve the drama the fans love. Now let’s see if Joel Embiid suits up and grabs another win for Philly. And Donovan Mitchell? Well, he’ll be hungry to shine for the Cavs, too. Now, only time will tell who’ll take the throne.