Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? 76ers vs Mavericks Latest Injury Report (Jan 1)

The American Airlines Center will host an Eastern vs. Western Conference matchup on Thursday. Tyrese Maxey’s Philadelphia 76ers are eager to maintain their winning streak against the Dallas Mavericks. Sitting 6th in the East, the Sixers have stopped relying on Joel Embiid completely. However, their need for the big man hasn’t subsided. And therefore, they want the face of the franchise on the floor. But the news might not be quite positive.
Is Joel Embiid playing against the Dallas Mavericks?
The Process came to the floor against the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec 30 after sitting out in the 76ers’ 129-104 loss against the OKC Thunder on Sunday. However, the team has listed Joel Embiid as probable for Thursday’s game vs. the Dallas Mavericks. The 31-year-old big man recently sustained a right ankle strain along with the ongoing right knee management.
Against the Grizzlies, Embiid scored 34 points, rightfully securing the Player of the Game title. In fact, he has been in dominant form, putting up averages of 30.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.4 blocks across his last five outings.
Overall, Joel Embiid is averaging 22.6 ppg, 6.7 rebs, and 3.1 asts in the 2025-26 regular season. Even in this season, the center’s availability has been a concern for the franchise.
Is Joel Embiid the only player on Philadelphia’s roster listed as day-to-day? The simple answer is no. So, let’s look at the injury updates on both sides of the court.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report
Philadelphia 76ers
Turning to the injury report, the 76ers continue to wait. Trendon Watford, the five-year LSU forward, remains sidelined with a left adductor strain and has not appeared since Nov. 25, though team activities are slowly ramping up. Meanwhile, Kelly Oubre Jr. stays out with a left knee sprain, absent since Nov. 14, as the Sixers carefully ease him toward full reintegration.
Dallas Mavericks
Meanwhile, in the Dallas Mavericks, the injury chart stays heavy. Center Dereck Lively II is out after undergoing right foot surgery. Next, Kyrie Irving remains sidelined with a knee issue, with no return timeline. Lastly, Dante Exum is officially done for the season after the Mavericks confirmed knee surgery.
Predicted starting lineup for Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks
Keeping in mind the injury updates, here’s the predicted starting five for both teams:
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Dallas Mavericks
|Tyrese Maxey
|RJ Nembhard Jr.
|VJ Edgecombe
|Max Christie
|Justin Edwards
|Cooper Flagg
|Paul George
|P.J. Washington
|Joel Embiid/Adem Bona
|Anthony Davis
Now, the first day of 2026 awaits an Eastern vs Western Conference matchup. It is a tough battle between the Sixers and Mavs, but who will emerge victorious at the end? Well, we’ll find out in no time!
