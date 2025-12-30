Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? 76ers vs Grizzlies Latest Injury Report (Dec 30)

The Philadelphia 76ers have lost their last three games, five in the last 10. They are desperately looking for a win, and in that hunt, they have reached Memphis to face the Grizzlies on Tuesday, December 30. However, a lot depends on Joel Embiid’s availability, as with him, the Sixers look like a completely different unit. The Grizzlies aren’t in their best rhythm either, as they lost to the Washington Wizards in the previous game.

Considering the recent form of the Sixers, they have slid down to seventh spot in the East with a record of 16-14, just marginally above .500. On the other hand, the Grizzlies are also in a similar situation with an underwhelming 15-17 record, placed ninth in the Western Conference. Given the situation and the recent form, both teams are desperately looking for a win.

Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight against the Grizzlies?

The primary concern for the Sixers has to be Joel Embiid‘s availability. The big man is listed as questionable for this game against the Grizzlies. He is apparently dealing with two issues, one involving his right knee and the other his right ankle.

Imago Nov 18, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on after the game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

He missed the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to the ankle issue, but now the knee concern has taken over the center stage once again. Therefore, his participation is questionable for this crucial away game. The Sixers have been extremely cautious with their injury management of Embiid, and yet the big man may miss his second consecutive game due to a knee injury.

However, whenever he has been healthy, he has produced great numbers. In six outings in December, Embiid has averaged 24.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 blocks in 30.0 minutes per game.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Joel Embiid is not the only player that the Philadelphia 76ers will miss for this trip to Memphis. They also have a couple of crucial players missing, but it is nothing in front of the Memphis Grizzlies‘ injury list fill with multiple players sidelined for this game. Let us take a deeper dive into the injury reports for both teams.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

While we already know the uncertainty around Joel Embiid’s ankle and knee issues, there are more concerns for the Sixers. Kelly Oubre Jr continues to remain on the sidelines with a knee issue. While Trendon Watford is also out of contention due to an adductor issue.

Other than that, most of the players are available and ready to suit up for Philadelphia in this year-ending away game.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Memphis Grizzlies are in much larger turmoil than their counterparts. Currently, they have the longest injury list in the NBA. Starting with fellow guards, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Vince Williams Jr are out of contention with right hamstring soreness and knee concerns.

Meanwhile, center Jock Landale is questionable for this game with a calf issue.

Other absentees include Brandon Clarke (calf), John Konchar (thumb surgery), Ty Jerome (calf), and Scotty Pippen Jr (toe) are all sidelined for this East-West showdown.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies predicted starting lineups

Based on the NBA injury reports, here are the predicted starting lineups of the two teams

Philadelphia 76ers Memphis Grizzlies Paul George Jaren Jackson Jr Dominick Barlow Jaylen Wells Andre Drummond Santi Aldama Tyrese Maxey Ja Morant VJ Edgecombe Cedric Coward

If Embiid fails to turn up for this game, his minutes will be shared between Andre Drummond and Adem Bona. Tyrese Maxey and Paul George will look to take the team forward, with rookie VJ Edgecombe also playing a big role. On the other hand, Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr will be tasked to guide the Grizzlies to a win at home. With both teams desperate for a win to end the year on a high, it is going to be an enticing showdown.