Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? 76ers vs Knicks Latest Injury Report (Jan 3)

ByAtrayo Bhattacharya

Jan 3, 2026 | 3:30 PM EST

Imago

Imago

The Philadelphia 76ers are riding a wave of confidence after their big four powered them past the Dallas Mavericks. Now that momentum heads to Madison Square Garden for a Saturday clash with the NY Knicks. Joel Embiid’s season has been anything but smooth, yet his production remains elite. So, Philadelphia will be counting on its centerpiece to suit up, but is he playing tonight?

Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Knicks?

Joel Embiid is listed as probable for Saturday’s game against the New York Knicks. This is despite his participation in the last two games for the Sixers. Therefore, fans can expect the big man to suit up once again in this away game.

Embiid recorded 22 points, six assists, and four rebounds while shooting 50% from the field. He has recorded at least 22 points in his last six appearances, averaging a whopping 29.2 points, 8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.3 blocks in 33 minutes per game over that stretch.

Imago

Joel Embiid has played four of the last five games for the Sixers; the last time he did that was in the opening stretch of this season. The big man will be hopeful of pulling through as his ankle sprain concern has subsided.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Injury Report

Now that we know about Sixers MVP Joel Embiid’s injury situation, let us take a deeper dive into the injury concerns of both teams ahead of Saturday’s contest.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

While Joel Embiid is listed as probable with his right knee injury management, the Sixers will also miss the services of two more players for this game.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is out of contention with a knee sprain, while Trendon Watford is unavailable with a left adductor strain. While both of them are out for this contest, they have both returned to training over the past week and have taken big strides towards fitness.

New York Knicks Injury Report

The biggest concern for the Knicks ahead of this game has to be the uncertainty around Karl-Anthony Towns‘ participation. The big man missed the last game against the Atlanta Hawks due to illness and is still probable for this contest.

Another center, Mitchell Robinson, is also questionable to feature in Saturday’s game due to injury management. He also didn’t suit up for their last game against the Hawks. Other players such as Josh Hart (ankle) and Landry Shamet (shoulder) are also out of contention.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Predicted Starting Lineups

Based on the latest NBA injury reports, here’s how both teams could lineup for Saturday’s showdown.

Philadelphia 76ersNew York Knicks
Paul GeorgeMikal Bridges
Dominik BarlowOG Anunoby
Joel EmbiidAriel Hukporti
Tyrese MaxeyJalen Brunson
VJ EdgecombeMiles McBride

If Karl-Anthony Towns fails to turn up for Saturday’s contest, Ariel Hukporti will continue to keep his place in the starting lineup for the Knicks. The hosts will rely on their main man, Jalen Brunson, to do the heavy lifting. Meanwhile, they need to be wary of the Sixers’ big four formed by Joel Embiid, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, and rookie sensation VJ Edgecombe.

The Sixers are coming to this game on the back of wins over the Mavericks and the Grizzlies in consecutive games. They are fifth in the Eastern Conference with an 18-14 record. Meanwhile, the Knicks are in a much stronger situation as they are second in the East with a record of 23-11, only behind the leaders Detroit Pistons. However, they have lost their last two games heading into this one. It will be a big task for the Knicks to stop them all, especially in the absence of KAT.

