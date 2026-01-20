Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? 76ers vs Suns Latest Injury Report (Jan 20)

The Philadelphia 76ers will play host to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, January 20. Both teams will enter their second night of a back-to-back. Wells Fargo Center will light up at 7:00 P.M EST with all the basketball drama you’ve been waiting for. Interestingly enough, both the Sixers and the Suns are coming off a win each. Therefore, extending that streak would be their sole target. For that to happen, Phoenix will need Devin Booker. And Philly will need Joel Embiid.

Is Joel Embiid playing against the Suns tonight?

In their last matchup on Monday against the Indiana Pacers, the team had pronounced the Process as questionable. However, he did suit up for the 76ers, posted 30 points, and pushed the team into a 113-104 win. And the good news is that Joel Embiid will once again have the #21 stitched across his chest on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns.

The 76ers haven’t mentioned anything about Embiid being questionable or out for the home game. The 31-year-old big man has missed games due to left knee injury management. However, the medical staff has seemingly cleared those ominous clouds for Tuesday.

Imago Nov 12, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid before action against the New York Knicks at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

At present, Joel Embiid is averaging 24.2 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 3.3 asg, and has a 0.477 FG%. Meanwhile, he has an average of 26.1 3PT% and an 85.8 FT%.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report

Here’s the latest update on the rest of the players ahead of tonight’s big show:

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers still have to worry about Paul George. They have listed him as day-to-day as he is also dealing with left knee injury management. This simply means that the 35-year-old veteran forward may or may not suit up for the team against the Suns. PG has already missed Monday’s game because of the same reason.

However, George has been consistent throughout January. He has missed only 2 games so far, and hopefully, the team will have him play more minutes soon. Meanwhile, PG has been averaging 15.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 3.7 asg, and has a 41.8 FG%.

Phoenix Suns

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns‘ injury update centers on Jalen Green and his hamstring. He missed the upcoming road matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. However, the team is hoping for his comeback against the 76ers. The 23-year-old guard has logged two appearances all season due to a hamstring injury. Since November 2025, the ex-Rockets star has been on the sidelines for the Suns.

Arizona Sports’ insider John Gambadoro reported on Monday, “Suns have a back-to-back tonight in Brooklyn and tomorrow in Philadelphia. I don’t see Jalen Green playing in both games, so most likely his return will be tomorrow at the 76ers. But yes, he is back!!!!!!”

Predicted starting lineup for Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns

Keeping in mind the injury updates, here’s the predicted starting five for both teams:

Philadelphia 76ers Phoenix Suns Tyrese Maxey Collin Gillespie VJ Edgecombe Devin Booker Paul George/Kelly Oubre Jr. Grayson Allen Dominick Barlow Dillon Brooks Joel Embiid Mark Williams

Thus, once again, the East is about to clash with the West. Now, who will win the show: Joel Embiid’s side or Devin Booker and Co.? The night in Philadelphia awaits all the drama.