Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? 76ers vs. Raptors Injury Report, Where to Watch & More (Nov.19)

The Philadelphia 76ers will walk into tonight’s game with fresh confidence after a 110-108 comeback win over the LA Clippers. The night also marked Paul George’s debut game since March. His return gave the team a clear lift. But the real challenge starts now. As they gear up to face the Raptors, who arrive on a four-game winning streak. For the 76ers to match their energy, George will need Joel Embiid beside him. And that leaves one question hanging over this matchup: Will Joel Embiid play tonight?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight?

Unfortunately, Joel Embiid will not play tonight, as reported by UnderdogNBA on X. This marks the fifth game he has missed in a row. It reflects how cautious Philadelphia has been with his workload early in the season. So far, he has appeared in six games this season, that too with a limit on his game time, usually under 20 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Embiid’s absence ties back to his long, complicated history with knee issues. He underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in April 2025. Even before that, he had a meniscus surgery back in February 2024. The earlier injury has caused him soreness and instability even in the 2024-25 season. As part of the injury management, Embiid underwent scanning as of last week and has not played any two games consecutively. “He just reported a little soreness in his right knee. He’s had some imaging on that this afternoon, and the doctors are here tonight to go over that with him,” 76ers coach Nick Nurse had said about his injury on November 12.

However, in the first matchup with the Raptors, Embiid dropped 29 points and added 6 rebounds on November 8. Season-wise, he has averaged 23.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in the last 4 games that he played.

ADVERTISEMENT

Injury report for the 76ers vs Raptors game

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Update

The 76ers enter the matchup shorthanded, starting with Joel Embiid. However looks like Philly is taking a cautious approach for its other major rotational players too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Paul George has been listed out with a knee issue and has been ruled unavailable for the meeting with Toronto. Kelly Oubre Jr. is sidelined as well, still recovering from a knee injury that will keep him out until he is re-evaluated later in the week. Rookie center Adem Bona is another confirmed absence. He is nursing back from a right ankle sprain and is expected to miss at least three games.

Toronto Raptors Injury Update

The Raptors are dealing with their own injury list, which seems lighter than compared of the 76ers.

Collin Murray-Boyles is listed as day-to-day with a knee issue, and his status remains uncertain heading into the contest. Ochai Agbaji, who has been managing a back problem, is trending toward playing, though he is still officially listed on the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Predicted lineups for 76ers vs. Raptors

Here are the projected starting lineups for tonight’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors, based on the most recent depth chart updates and current injury report.

Tyrese Maxey Immanuel Quickley VJ Edgecombe Brandon Ingram Quentin Grimes RJ Barrett Dominic Barlow Scottie Barnes Andre Drummond Jakob Poeltl

ADVERTISEMENT

Where to watch 76ers vs. Raptors

Here’s how fans can catch all the action tonight.

Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Where to Watch: Regional coverage will be available on NBC Sports Philadelphia for local 76ers viewers and the Raptors’ regional network for fans in Toronto. National streaming access is available through NBA League Pass, with local TV availability varying by region.

Game preview & prediction

The 76ers appear to be doing fine even without Joel Embiid, and their stats back that up. Philadelphia has a dependable star in Tyrese Maxey, who is averaging 32.5 points and 7.7 assists. Quentin Grimes’ performance has increased. In his last ten games, he’s averaged 19.0 points. Philly’s team scores 118.5 points on average in every match. The strength of their offense is clearly evident.

Toronto’s team has a powerful roster. With averages of 19.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists, Scottie Barnes is showing his influence in nearly every facet of the game. The 76ers won their prior game against this team, with a final score of 130-120, and Maxey’s 31 points were key to their victory. Maxey has the potential to carry the 76ers, especially on their home court, now that both PG and Embiid are unavailable. Our prediction: 76ers win a close one.