Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? 76ers vs Raptors Latest Injury Report (Jan 12)

This is the second of the back-to-back games between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors on Monday, January 12, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The Sixers are in good rhythm, winning five out of their last seven games, but they lost the last one to the Raptors by a whisker in overtime, and even this one could depend on their main man, Joel Embiid’s availability.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 76ers are fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 21-16 record this season despite Embiid and Paul George’s injury issues. Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors are in a slightly better spot than their counterparts. They are fourth in the East with a better 24-16 record. They got the better of the Sixers on Sunday courtesy of Scottie Barnes’ 31-point performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Raptors?

Unfortunately for the Sixers’ fans, their favorite big man, Joel Embiid, is listed as questionable for this game in Toronto. He is dealing with a couple of knee and ankle issues, and Philadelphia wants to manage his injuries better. He missed the last game against the Raptors on Sunday but featured in their win over the Orlando Magic, recording 22 points and nine rebounds.

When healthy, Embiid has been regarded as one of the most skillful big men in the NBA, averaging 23.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 46.9% from the field, while only turned up in 19 games this season.

Imago Feb 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on against the Dallas Mavericks in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Many expected him to feature in the second game of the back-to-back after missing the first one, but now it seems Embiid may miss both.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Injury Report

With clouds of uncertainty over Embiid’s participation, the Sixers could miss many more players for this away game in Toronto. Meanwhile, the Raptors have their fair share of troubles with injuries as well. Let us take a detailed look at the injury reports of both teams.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

While Joel Embiid will be a major miss from Monday’s game due to his knee and adductor issues, the Sixers will also miss their other All-Star, Paul George, who is also on the sidelines with left knee soreness. The veteran forward also didn’t feature in Sunday’s game against the Raptors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

The Toronto Raptors have also been plagued with injuries throughout the season, as Brandon Ingram is listed as day-to-day after missing the first leg of the back-to-back.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation is similar to Ja’Kobe Walter, who is also listed as day-to-day after suffering a hip injury in Sunday’s game. He couldn’t continue beyond the five minutes, where he scored two points.

Meanwhile, Jakub Poetl and RJ Barrett are also out of contention with back and ankle injuries, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Predicted Starting Lineups

Based on the NBA’s latest injury reports, here’s how both teams could lineup for Monday’s contest.

Philadelphia 76ers Toronto Raptors Kelly Oubre Jr Scotti Barnes Dominick Barlow Alijah Martin Andre Drummond Collin Murray-Boyles VJ Edgecombe Immanuel Quickley Tyrese Maxey Jamal Shead

Sixers star guard Tyrese Maxey has been in sensational form this season, and he will look to continue with that momentum on Monday. Similarly, rookie VJ Edgecombe has exceeded all expectations with his dominant performances. If Embiid doesn’t turn up, Andre Drummond will get significant minutes. On the other hand, Ja’Kobe Walter could be replaced by Alijah Martin, while all eyes will be on Barnes and Quickley to deliver the big performances.