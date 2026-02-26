Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs Heat? Latest Injury Report on 76ers star (Feb 26)

The Philadelphia 76ers (32-26) extended their winning streak to two games in a row following Tuesday’s 135-114 win over a depleted Indiana Pacers outfit. They welcome fellow Eastern Conference opponents Miami Heat (31-28), on home turf tonight as they look to extend their winning run. Franchise star Joel Embiid returned after a long injury layoff in the win against the Pacers, putting in a dominant display. Here’s the latest on Embiid’s injury status and predicted starting line-ups for both teams.

Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight Against the Heat?

As per the latest team injury reports, Joel Embiid is listed as ‘probable’ for tonight’s matchup vs the Heat. He was out for a major chunk of February, dealing with shin soreness and knee issues. He missed five straight games and only made his return earlier this week, dropping 27 points with six rebounds and five assists in the win over the Pacers in just 26 minutes on the court.

It’s clear that HC Nick Nurse wants to ease his return to the starting five with one eye on the playoffs. The Cameroonian has played 32 games out of 58 total Sixers games this campaign. But when he is fit and firing, the 76ers are on a different level.

Embiid is averaging 26.6 PPG, 7.4 RPG, and 3.9 APG this season. He’s the focal point in Philly’s defense, and whenever he has the ball, he makes things easier for players like VJ Edgecombe and Tyrese Maxey, who always seem to have more space on the court to attack with Embiid around.

The 76ers remain in contention to make the playoffs come April. Therefore, they will look to manage Embiid’s minutes in Feb-March to ensure he’s firing on all cylinders in the postseason.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Injury Report for (Feb 26)

Coach Nurse mostly has a healthy squad for tonight’s game on home soil. 25-year-old forward MarJon Beauchamp is listed as doubtful due to his G-League two-way commitments, but could make the bench. Former Auburn star Johni Broome remains sidelined as he continues recovery from a meniscus tear in his right knee. 9x All-Star Paul George is out as he continues to serve the 25-game suspension for violating the NBA’s Anti-Drug Program.

For the visitors, HC Erik Spoelstra is happy that he can call upon the likes of Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, and Andrew Wiggins tonight. However, he will be without the services of young Serbian forward Nikola Jovic, who is out due to a lower back injury. 27-year-old point guard Davion Mitchell, who played for 28 minutes in the 117-128 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, is listed as questionable with a head injury.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

MarJon Beauchamp – Doubtful (G-League-Two-Way)

Johni Broome – Out (Injury/Illness-Right knee; Meniscus tear)

Joel Embiid – Probable (Injury/Illness-Right knee; Injury management/Right shin soreness)

Paul George – Out (League suspension)

Miami Heat Injury Report

Nikola Jovic – Out (Injury/Illness-Lower back; Injury Management)

Davion Mitchell – Questionable (Injury/Illness-Head; Illness)

Predicted Starting Lineups for 76ers vs Heat

Based on the latest injury news and reports, here’s how both teams could potentially line up at tip-off tonight at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia 76ers Miami Heat Tyrese Maxey Kasparas Jakucionis VJ Edgecombe Tyler Herro Kelly Oubre Jr. Norman Powell Dominick Barlow Andrew Wiggins Joel Embiid Bam Adebayo

As previously stated, Philadelphia is a top-tier team with Joel Embiid in the lineup. The 76ers’ win-loss record stands at 20-12 in games where their franchise player is in the starting lineup this season. Given the home advantage, they are the favorites for tonight’s game and will seek to prolong their winning run. Playing time is expected for Quentin Grimes, Adem Bona, Andre Drummond, and Trendon Watford.

Miami will be the underdog heading into tonight’s matchup on the road. With Mitchell listed as questionable, we expect Lithuanian youngster Kasparas Jakucionis to get the nod to start alongside Herro, Adebayo, and Wiggins. Veteran Norman Powell will be key for the visitors if they want to upset the 76ers and end their losing run.