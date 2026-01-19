Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs Pacers? Latest Injury Report on 76ers Star (Jan 19)

The Philadelphia 76ers will be taking on the Indiana Pacers tonight on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Sixers enter this game coming off back-to-back defeats against the Cleveland Cavaliers. So, they will be looking to bounce back to winning ways tonight.

However, despite the Pacers being riddled with injuries, a win won’t be easy, especially with uncertainty surrounding Joel Embiid. The former MVP has been struggling with injuries throughout the season. So, it will be worth watching whether he takes the court tonight.

Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Pacers?

Joel Embiid is questionable for tonight’s clash because of his left knee injury management. This will be a huge bummer for the Sixers, as despite his struggles early on this season, he’s managed to put up commendable performances lately.

Imago Feb 9, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Right now, the 31-year-old is averaging 24.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 47.2 percent. So, not having will hurt the Sixers. More so because if he wasn’t injured, Philadelphia could’ve entered this game with almost full fitness. However, that might no longer be the case, and Joel Embiid isn’t the only one for whom that could happen.

The 76ers vs the Pacers injury reports for January 19th

Here’s the latest update on the rest of the players ahead of tonight’s tip-off:

Philadelphia 76ers injury report

Apart from Joel Embiid, the Sixers could also be without Paul George as well.

The superstar guard is dealing with left knee injury management, because of which he might not suit up tonight. This could be another huge setback for Philadelphia. However, the good news is that if both of these players get cleared, the Sixers will be at full strength tonight. Meanwhile, the same cannot be said for their opponents.

Indiana Pacers injury report

As for the Pacers, they are much harder hit than the Sixers. They will enter tonight without Obi Toppin and Bennedict Mathurin. While Toppin is dealing with a foot injury and will undergo surgery for the same, Mathurin is suffering from a thumb injury and has been ruled out for tonight’s matchup.

Lastly, the Pacers will also be without Tyrese Haliburton, who is still recovering from his Achilles tendon injury.

As things stand right now, the superstar point guard is set to miss the entire season. So, will these injuries make an impact on the team’s starting five, or will both teams rely on their trusted lineups?

Predicted lineups for the 76ers vs the Pacers

Here’s how the Philadelphia 76ers could start without Joel Embiid:

Position Player PG Tyrese Maxey SG VJ Edgecombe SF Paul George (probable) PF Dominick Barlow C Adem Bona

And here’s how the Indiana Pacers could start amid their injury troubles:

Position Player PG Andrew Nembhard SG Ben Sheppard SF Aaron Nesmith PF Pascal Siakam C Jay Huff

So here’s how both teams could start tonight’s game. After having a look at them, it’s safe to say that this could be a close game. Even though Indiana hasn’t been at its best this season, it can still put up a fight against the Sixers, who are coming into this game with back-to-back defeats. So, it will be worth seeing who comes out on time, as we await tip-off.