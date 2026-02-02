Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs Clippers? Latest Injury Report on 76ers Star (Feb 2)

The Philadelphia 76ers are going through a positive stretch of games with three consecutive wins, and they will look to continue that momentum when they travel to Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Monday, February 2, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood. In this phase, Joel Embiid has been the standout performer for the Sixers, and the big man will be extremely crucial in their upcoming away game.

The Sixers have won six out of the last eight games, highlighting their current form. They are sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 27-21 record and are heading into this game with a 124-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Although the Sixers have suffered a setback with Paul George’s suspension, Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are expected to step up. Meanwhile, the Clippers have won 16 out of their last 20 games, which has turned their season upside down. They are now ninth in the West with a respectable 23-25 record. They won the last game against the Phoenix Suns.

Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Clippers?

There’s some uncertainty around Joel Embiid’s participation on Monday. The big man is listed as probable for this game due to right ankle injury management. He may still suit up for the Sixers, but clarity around his participation will only come closer to tipoff.

Recently, Embiid has been in red-hot form, averaging 30.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists while shooting 51.8% from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc over his past 10 appearances. He dropped a 40-point double-double bomb in the win against the Pelicans. So if the big man doesn’t show up, then it will be a massive void for the Sixers in a crucial away game.

His career numbers against the Clippers are also staggering. The former MVP averages 34.4 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per contest across 10 games throughout his illustrious career.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

The Philadelphia 76ers are pretty sorted apart from the uncertainty around Joel Embiid’s health, whereas the Los Angeles Clippers have a few concerns over their roster heading into this game. Let us take a closer look at the injury reports of both teams.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The biggest concern for the Sixers will be around Joel Embiid’s health. He is listed as probable for Monday’s game against the Clippers. He could still feature for this away game, mainly depending on his physical condition in the buildup to the contest.

Apart from him, the other absentee is Paul George, who has received a 25-game suspension from the NBA due to violating the league’s policy of using a banned substance.

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

The Los Angeles Clippers also have most of their players in line to face the inform Sixers. All-Star guard James Harden missed the game against the Suns, but he is all set to return to the starting lineup for this home game. In terms of injury concerns, Derrick Jones Jr is out for the near future with a knee concern. Similarly, Bradley Beal is also out for the season with a severe hip injury.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Clippers predicted starting lineup

Based on the NBA’s latest injury report, here’s how both teams could lineup for the East-West showdown.

Philadelphia 76ers Los Angeles Clippers Kelly Oubre Jr Kawhi Leonard Dominick Barlow John Collins Joel Embiid* Ivica Zubac VJ Edgecombe James Harden Tyrese Maxey Kris Dunn

James Harden is all set to replace Kobe Sanders in the starting lineup for the Clippers for this game at home. He is in great form and will provide great help to Kawhi Leonard, who scored a game-high 25 points against the Suns. Moreover, the Philadelphia 76ers will rely on their stars, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. If the big man doesn’t suit up, then Adem Bona is expected to replace him in the starting lineup. Meanwhile, rookie star VJ Edgecombe has been a pleasant surprise for the Sixers.