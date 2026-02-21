Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs Pelicans? Latest Injury Report on 76ers star (Feb 21)

The Philadelphia 76ers fell short against the Atlanta Hawks in their first game after the All-Star break. However, they are ready to pull up their socks when they take the trip to New Orleans to face the Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on Saturday, February 21, 2026. The Sixers direly missed their main man, Joel Embiid, against the Hawks, and they will hope that changes when they face the Pelicans.

Overall, the Sixers are sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 30-25 record, and interestingly, they have lost their last three games. If they keep dropping games like this, then they will soon lose positions as teams like the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat are desperate to push forward. On the other hand, the Pelicans are 14th in the Western Conference with an underwhelming 15-42 record. Only the Sacramento Kings have a worse record than they do in the West. They are heading to this game with two consecutive defeats.

Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Pelicans?

Getting straight to the point, Sixers talisman Joel Embiid is not available for Saturday’s game against the Pelicans due to a knee injury. This will be the fourth consecutive game that the Sixers will take the court without their main man. Embiid is also highly questionable for Sunday’s game in Minnesota as well. So the concern is serious, and with Paul George also missing due to his 25-game suspension, Philadelphia find themselves in a tough spot.

It has been a tumultuous season for the 31-year-old big man as he has only turned up in 31 games this season. Although he has played like a million bucks whenever he is fit, his incessant injury issues have affected the team’s momentum. In the current scenario, when the Sixers needed him the most, he is injured again. Many felt that the All-Star break would give him the perfect respite to rejuvenate and return to the court, but that has not been the case for the Sixers center.

Overall, the former MVP has averaged 26.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 49.4% from the field.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

With Joel Embiid unavailable, the Sixers are already at a disadvantage in their trip to New Orleans. Meanwhile, the hosts also have a few injury concerns, which could determine the result on Saturday. Let us take a detailed look at their injury reports.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The Philadelphia 76ers will approach this away game in New Orleans without two of their star players. One is out with a suspension, while the other is out injured with a knee/shin issue. Interestingly, Joel Embiid is the only absentee for the Sixers in this game, which is a relief as they already have enough challenges in their way.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

The Pelicans have quite a few players unavailable, which could surely determine the result in this game. First of all, Trey Murphy, who missed the last game against the Bucks, is also unavailable for this one, and it is a big setback for the Pelicans once again. The forward is struggling with a shoulder issue.

Other injuries include Micah Peavy, who is sidelined with a toe injury, and center Yves Missi, out with a left calf strain. Lastly, Dejounte Murray continues to be the long-term absentee for them due to an issue with his Achilles.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans predicted starting lineup

Based on the NBA injury reports, here’s how both teams could line up for Saturday’s clash

Philadelphia 76ers New Orleans Pelicans Kelly Oubre Jr Saddiq Bey Dominik Barlow Zion Willamson Andre Drummond Derik Queen Tyrese Maxey Herbert Jones VJ Edgecombe Bryce McGowens

The Philadelphia 76ers are extremely shorthanded heading into this game, and that’s going to be the case until Embiid returns to full fitness. So the onus will be on Tyrese Maxey to lead the team with the support of rookie star VJ Edgecombe. Meanwhile, Andre Drummond and Adem Bona will collectively fill the void left by Embiid. On the other hand, a lot will depend on Zion Williamson‘s performance on the night for the Pelicans. They are also missing a couple of crucial names, but at home, they could spoil the party for the Sixers.