Is Jonathan Kuminga Injured? Warriors Star Remains on Bench vs Bulls

As the game winds down, one Warriors star is still watching from the bench: Jonathan Kuminga. Once the offseason’s hottest topic, the young forward hasn’t quite carved out the bigger, steady role he or the league expected. He’s healthy, not recovering from any injury, and ready to play, yet his opportunity to shine hasn’t fully materialized.

Kuminga did start the last game against Cleveland, logging 21 minutes, but managed just 4 points. With the team missing its key stars, it was a perfect chance to prove himself. Unfortunately, he didn’t meet Steve Kerr’s expectations, and as a result, he’s been bumped to the ‘DNP’ list tonight against the Bulls, leaving him to watch his teammates carry the load.

A fan on X even questioned Jonathan Kuminga’s future with the Warriors, saying, “Is Kuminga a DNP right now? Wow. It’s truly over for him on this team.”

(This is a developing story…)