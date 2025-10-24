Is Josh Hart Playing Tonight vs Celtics? Latest Update on Knicks Star’s Injury

The New York Knicks opened the 2025-26 season with a solid 119-111 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, under the new head coach Mike Brown. The Knicks’ defense looked sharp, holding Cleveland below 46.5% shooting, whereas Jalen Brunson led them by 24 points. Still, the Knicks are managing an unsettled roster, with key players like Josh Hart missing the opener. As the team continues to test different rotations, all eyes now turn to their next matchup against the Boston Celtics. Will Hart play tonight?

Well, there is some good news for the Knicks. The NBA injury report confirms that Josh Hart’s status has been updated to ‘questionable’ for the Knicks’ upcoming game against the Boston Celtics. But Hart isn’t the only one on the Knicks’ injury list. Center Robinson has been ruled out for Friday’s game against the Cs, besides Anunoby, who is listed as probable for Friday’s game due to an ankle issue. Karl-Anthony Towns, too, is on the injury list and tagged as questionable.,

The Knicks are coming off a strong 2024-25 season that reignited hope in New York. They reached the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000, taking down both the Boston Celtics in the conference semifinals and the Detroit Pistons in the first round. Josh Hart also had a breakout season, becoming one of the Knicks’ most reliable and energetic players on both ends of the floor.

Hart solidified his role as a key two-way contributor by averaging 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. But will this year be the same for him? His injury was bugging him even before the regular season started. With too many injuries, how will the Knicks frame their starting 5 against the Cs, who are hungry for a win after losing against the Sixers?

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics predicted starting fives

As the New York Knicks have a rather lengthy injury list, things are relatively positive for the Celtics with just two injuries. So how will both teams’ starting lineups look? Well, here you are:

New York Knicks Boston Celtics Jalen Brunson Derrick White Mikal Bridges Payton Pritchard OG Anunoby (probable) Jaylen Brown Karl-Anthony Towns (GTD) Sam Hauser Ariel Hukporti Meemias Queta

For fans wondering, here are ways you can catch up with tonight’s game.

Where and when to watch the Knicks vs the Celtics game?

Everyone knows the Knicks and Celtics are two of the Eastern Conference’s top teams. As they look set to clash in a high-stakes matchup, here is how to watch:

Date: Friday, October 24th

When: 7:30 p.m. ET/10:30 p.m. PT

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York City

TV: Prime Video, NBA TV

Everything is set for tonight’s showdown between the two heavyweights. Can the Knicks extend their winning streak, or will the Celtics bounce back from their opener? Boston is not a team to underestimate, especially in the beginning. Yet, if the Knicks can carry the same momentum from the first game, they can surely win. All eyes are set on the tip-off.