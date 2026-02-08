Is Karl-Anthony Towns Playing Tonight vs Celtics? Latest Injury Report on Knicks Star (Feb 8)

The New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics will be meeting for the third time tonight as they continue to jostle for the second seed in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks enter this game coming off a brutal loss to the Detroit Pistons, where they were without Karl-Anthony Towns.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
Knicks’ star center missed the clash after suffering a massive collision during his team’s matchup against the Nuggetson Wednesday. Now, as they look take a lead against their rivals in the season series, New York will be hoping that KAT can return to the court, but will he be able to do so?
ADVERTISEMENT
Is Karl-Anthony Towns playing tonight against the Celtics?
Probably. This comes as a result of Karl-Anthony Towns still being on day to day basis because of the eye laceration he suffered on Wednesday. Towns suffered this injury late in the first quarter when he drove to the rim and collided heads with Spencer Jones.
ADVERTISEMENT
His right eye was bloodied, but despite the severity of the cut, Towns remained on the floor long enough to convert both free throws before heading to the locker room. He did go on to return with stitches, but it seems that won’t be the case tonight.
Of course, this could be a huge bummer for the Cs as they need a win tonight to further cement their position for the second seed this season. Thus far, KAT has been instrumental for New York despite a sluggish start.
ADVERTISEMENT
Right now, he’s averaging 19.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. So, not having him on the court could be daunting for the Knicks. More so, because the 2-2 without him this season.
ADVERTISEMENT
Another reason why the All-Star center’s absence will hurt the historic franchise is that they also have several more injuries to deal with on top of this massive blow.
The Celtics vs the Knicks injury reports for February 8th
ADVERTISEMENT
Here are all the latest updates on the rest of the players ahead of tonight’s game:
New York Knicks injury report
Apart from Karl-Anthony Towns, several other Knicks stars could also miss tonight’s clash. This includes the likes of Josh Hart and OG Anunoby. While Hart is struggling with an ankle injury and is questionable, OG Anunoby is dealing with a toe injury and will be a game-time decision.
ADVERTISEMENT
However, New York’s injury troubles don’t end there. That’s because they will also miss Miles McBride for this game, as he will now undergo surgery to repair a core muscle injury and could be out until the playoffs.
ADVERTISEMENT
Boston Celtics injury report
Meanwhile, Boston, which has had its fair share of injury trouble this season look fairly healthy ahead of this clash. That’s because they will only miss Jayson Tatum against the Knicks. This, of course, isn’t a surprise given that the franchise cornerstone has been ruled out for the season.
Apart from him, the Celtics could also miss Sam Hauser, who has been quite impressive thus far for the franchise. However, the forward is dealing with a back issue that could stop him from entering the court tonight. So, will that impact Boston’s strategy?
ADVERTISEMENT
Predicted lineups for the Celtics vs the Knicks
Here’s how the New York Knicks could start with Karl-Anthony Towns:
|Position
|Player
|PG
|Jalen Brunson
|SG
|Josh Hart (probable)
|SF
|Mikal Bridges
|PF
|OG Anunoby (probable)
|C
|Karl-Anthony Towns (probable)
And here’s how the Boston Celtics could start this game:
|Position
|Player
|PG
|Derrick White
|SG
|Baylor Scheierman
|SF
|Jaylen Brown
|PF
|Sam Hauser (probable)
|C
|Neemias Queta
So this is how both starting fives could look. Having said that, it looks like this will be a close game with both teams looking to get a win tonight to establish themselves as the second seed in the Eastern Conference. Now, will it be the Celtics who get the win tonight or the Knicks? Only time will tell as we eagerly await the tip-off.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT