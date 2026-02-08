Is Karl-Anthony Towns Playing Tonight vs Celtics? Latest Injury Report on Knicks Star (Feb 8)

The New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics will be meeting for the third time tonight as they continue to jostle for the second seed in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks enter this game coming off a brutal loss to the Detroit Pistons, where they were without Karl-Anthony Towns.

Knicks’ star center missed the clash after suffering a massive collision during his team’s matchup against the Nuggetson Wednesday. Now, as they look take a lead against their rivals in the season series, New York will be hoping that KAT can return to the court, but will he be able to do so?

Is Karl-Anthony Towns playing tonight against the Celtics?

Probably. This comes as a result of Karl-Anthony Towns still being on day to day basis because of the eye laceration he suffered on Wednesday. Towns suffered this injury late in the first quarter when he drove to the rim and collided heads with Spencer Jones.

His right eye was bloodied, but despite the severity of the cut, Towns remained on the floor long enough to convert both free throws before heading to the locker room. He did go on to return with stitches, but it seems that won’t be the case tonight.

May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game three of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Of course, this could be a huge bummer for the Cs as they need a win tonight to further cement their position for the second seed this season. Thus far, KAT has been instrumental for New York despite a sluggish start.

Right now, he’s averaging 19.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. So, not having him on the court could be daunting for the Knicks. More so, because the 2-2 without him this season.

Another reason why the All-Star center’s absence will hurt the historic franchise is that they also have several more injuries to deal with on top of this massive blow.

The Celtics vs the Knicks injury reports for February 8th

Here are all the latest updates on the rest of the players ahead of tonight’s game:

New York Knicks injury report

Apart from Karl-Anthony Towns, several other Knicks stars could also miss tonight’s clash. This includes the likes of Josh Hart and OG Anunoby. While Hart is struggling with an ankle injury and is questionable, OG Anunoby is dealing with a toe injury and will be a game-time decision.

However, New York’s injury troubles don’t end there. That’s because they will also miss Miles McBride for this game, as he will now undergo surgery to repair a core muscle injury and could be out until the playoffs.

Boston Celtics injury report

Meanwhile, Boston, which has had its fair share of injury trouble this season look fairly healthy ahead of this clash. That’s because they will only miss Jayson Tatum against the Knicks. This, of course, isn’t a surprise given that the franchise cornerstone has been ruled out for the season.

Apr 24, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7), forward Jayson Tatum (0), guard Derrick White (9) and forward Sam Hauser (30) walk to the bench during a timeout against the Miami Heat in the second quarter during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden.

Apart from him, the Celtics could also miss Sam Hauser, who has been quite impressive thus far for the franchise. However, the forward is dealing with a back issue that could stop him from entering the court tonight. So, will that impact Boston’s strategy?

Predicted lineups for the Celtics vs the Knicks

Here’s how the New York Knicks could start with Karl-Anthony Towns:

Position Player PG Jalen Brunson SG Josh Hart (probable) SF Mikal Bridges PF OG Anunoby (probable) C Karl-Anthony Towns (probable)

And here’s how the Boston Celtics could start this game:

Position Player PG Derrick White SG Baylor Scheierman SF Jaylen Brown PF Sam Hauser (probable) C Neemias Queta

So this is how both starting fives could look. Having said that, it looks like this will be a close game with both teams looking to get a win tonight to establish themselves as the second seed in the Eastern Conference. Now, will it be the Celtics who get the win tonight or the Knicks? Only time will tell as we eagerly await the tip-off.