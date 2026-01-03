Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight? Celtics vs Clippers Latest Injury Report (Jan 3)

The Los Angeles Clippers are on a purple patch, winning their last six games on the bounce. The Clippers will look to extend that run when they host the Boston Celtics on Saturday at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood. A big part of their winning streak is because of strong performances from their main man, Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers will need him to be at his best when they take on Joe Mazzulla’s men, who are also in decent form.

Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against the Celtics?

The Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is available for Saturday’s game against the Celtics at home. He recorded 45 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and two steals in 39 minutes in Thursday’s win over the Jazz.

This was Leonard’s third 40-plus game this season, following his career-high 55-point performance on December 28. He finished with a season-high three points made against the Jazz when he drained six three-pointers from 16 attempts.

Imago Apr 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Kawhi Leonard has played a massive role in the Clippers’ rise and the recent six-game winning streak. In this stretch, Kawhi has averaged 39.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.7 steals, and 1.5 blocks over 38.5 minutes per game. Only Michael Jordan and his current teammate James Harden have averaged more points for a six-game stretch in the NBA.

Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

With Kawhi Leonard’s participation guaranteed, let us take a deeper dive into the injury reports of both teams ahead of Saturday’s showdown. Both teams more or less have their starters available, barring the long-term absentees.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The good news for Mazzulla is that there are no players on the injury list other than long-term absentee Jayson Tatum, who is nursing an Achilles injury. While he has already taken part in some training drills, he is still not close to returning to the court. However, the Celtics haven’t ruled him out for the 2025-26 season.

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

The best news that the Los Angeles Clippers received on Saturday early on is the return of their big man Ivica Zubac, who has returned a week before schedule. He was down with an ankle sprain against the Lakers back on December 20. His availability will surely boost their chances of winning.

Other absentees include Bogdan Bogdanovic, who is out with a hamstring concern. He is without a return timeline for now. Meanwhile, Bradley Beal is unavailable for the season following hip surgery.

Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Clippers Predicted Starting Lineups

Based on the latest NBA Injury reports, here are the predicted starting lineups of both teams for Saturday’s contest

Boston Celtics Los Angeles Clippers Jaylen Brown Kawhi Leonard Jordan Walsh John Collins Neemias Queta Ivica Zubac Derrick White James Harden Payton Pritchard Kris Dunn

While the Celtics have been great as a collective unit, Jaylen Brown has undoubtedly led the team from the front, putting up exceptional numbers in December, and will look to continue that rhythm into the new year. Similarly, Kawhi Leonard is also in dream form and he will take some stopping on Saturday for the Celtics. Also, Zubac’s return to the starting lineup, replacing Brook Lopez, will also be a big boost for the Clippers.