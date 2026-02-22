Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight? Clippers vs. Magic Latest Injury Report (Feb 22)

Nov 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) brings the ball up court against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Nov 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) brings the ball up court against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Tyronn Lue’s LA Clippers returned from the All-Star break with a narrow 122-125 loss to neighbors Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. They sit 9th in the Western Conference with a 27-29 record. NBA veteran Kawhi Leonard starred with 31 points, four rebounds, and five assists, but had to leave the game in the last quarter. The Clippers host the Orlando Magic (29-26) at the Intuit Dome tonight, but are sweating on the fitness of Leonard.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight Against the Orlando Magic?

The 34-year-old left the game against the Lakers with 5:10 on the clock in the 4th. At first, it seemed that Leonard left the court with no evident injury, but reports later indicated that he was suffering from an ankle issue, and the Clippers did not want to risk it.

Leonard is listed as questionable for tonight’s matchup against the Magic. He has been dealing with right knee and ankle issues since the start of the season. In 43 games this campaign, Leonard is averaging 27.8 PPG (Top 10 in the league), 6.3 RPG, and 3.7 APG.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leonard was also part of the All-Star Championship games. He impressed in the game vs Team World, dropping 31 points to help Team USA Stripes to make the finals. The performance came after he stated that the Clippers season was ‘over,’ which came as a surprise to fans. His minutes will be managed, and the hosts will need their new arrival, Benedict Mathurin, to step up in his absence.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

LA Clippers vs Orlando Magic Injury Report for (Feb 22)

Coach Ty Lue hopes that Mathurin, who arrived before the trade deadline from the Indiana Pacers, can step up and help the team tonight. The Quebec-born sharpshooter delivered a stunning bench explosion in his Clippers debut earlier this month against the Denver Nuggets, erupting for a career-high-tying 38 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Orlando finds themselves 8th in the East and has an outside chance of making the play-in game in April. Magic’s Desmond Bane had a superb outing in the narrow 110-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns yesterday, dropping 34 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Coach Jamahl Mosley will bank on him and Paolo Banchero to lead the offense against a depleted Clippers outfit.

LA Clippers Injury Report

Bradley Beal – Out (Injury/Illness-Left hip; Fracture)

ADVERTISEMENT

John Collins – Out (Injury/Illness-Head; Laceration; Neck soreness)

Darius Garland – Out (Injury/Illness-Left toe; Injury management)

ADVERTISEMENT

Kawhi Leonard – Questionable (Injury/Illness-Left ankle; Soreness)

ADVERTISEMENT

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Colin Castleton – Out (G-League-Two-Way)

Alex Morales – Out (G-League-Two-Way)

Jalen Suggs – Questionable (Injury/Illness-Back; Spasms)

ADVERTISEMENT

Franz Wagner – Out (Injury/Illness-Left ankle; High ankle sprain/Injury management)

Predicted Starting Lineups for LA Clippers vs Orlando Magic

Based on the latest injury news and reports, here’s how both teams could potentially line up when they face off in Inglewood later tonight.

LA Clippers Orlando Magic Nicolas Batum Anthony Black Brook Lopez Desmond Bane Benedict Mathurin Tristan da Silva Kris Dunn Wendell Carter Jr. Derrick Jones Jr. Paolo Banchero

With John Collins ruled out for tonight, Coach Ty Lue will look to offer additional minutes on the court to Nicolas Batum. As Leonard’s involvement is also in doubt, Mathurin should step in to fill that void and offer the veteran some rest. The Clippers will be hopeful for a win but enter tonight’s matchup as underdogs.

For the visitors, all eyes will be on Bane, Banchero, and Anthony Black. Banchero, who had 14 rebounds and eight assists last night, will be the man to watch out for, in particular. Coach Mosley will want his team to step up their performances as the team aims to make it to the playoffs.