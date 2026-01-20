Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight? Clippers vs Bulls Latest Injury Report (Jan 20)

The Los Angeles Clippers have turned their season around, and currently, they have been a testament of consistency by winning six games on the bounce heading into Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. It has been a tumultuous season for the Clippers as they have dealt with injuries and controversies. Both Kawhi Leonard and James Harden have been vital to the Clippers’ rise in form, and it will be interesting to see how they perform without one.

Their recent form has helped them rise to the 10th spot in the West with a 19-23 record. They currently have the biggest winning streak in the league. Meanwhile, the Bulls are ninth in the Eastern Conference with a slightly better 20-22 and are heading into the game with a win over the Brooklyn Nets in their previous game. They have been extremely inconsistent, with a 3-3 record in their last six games.

Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against the Bulls?

Unfortunately for the Clippers fans, their talisman, Kawhi Leonard, won’t be available for their away game in Miami. On Sunday, NBA Insider Chris Haynes revealed that Leonard has been sent home due to an irritation in his left knee. He won’t take any further part in the road trip for the Clippers.

Kawhi suffered a contusion on his knee a week ago, but as per Haynes, it is just a precautionary measure and nothing serious. Leonard also missed the Clippers’ overtime win over the Toronto Raptors due to an ankle injury. He could return to action against the Lakers at home. So far, he is averaging 28.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.2 steals through 30 appearances this season.

Leonard missed 10 games in November due to a foot injury, and the Clippers went 2-8 in that stretch. After his return to action, the Clippers won 12 of their last 14 games. The Clippers will hope that Leonard remains healthy in the larger scheme of things as they still aim to climb up the conference ladder.

LA Clippers vs Chicago Bulls Latest Injury Reports

Both the Clippers and the Bulls have been plagued by injuries throughout this season. While the Clippers will be missing one of their biggest stars, the Bulls will also miss some of their vital players in Tuesday’s showdown. Let us take a detailed look at their injury reports.

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

The biggest news of all is that the Clippers will be without their star, Kawhi Leonard, who is out with knee soreness. Apart from him, Bogdan Bogdanovic is also at home and hasn’t traveled with the Clippers on the road trip, and will miss Tuesday’s game due to a hamstring injury.

Derrick Jones Jr. is another absentee for this game as he is on the sidelines with a Grade 2 MCL issue. Lastly, Bradley Beal is out for the season with a severe hip injury.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

The Chicago Bulls star Josh Giddey, who was unavailable for this game, has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday’s game. Giddey, who has been sidelined since December 29, recently completed a rehab assignment in the G League, increasing the probability of him featuring in this game.

Imago Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) looks to pass the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Patrick Williams is also questionable with an ankle injury, whereas Zach Collins is also unavailable for this game and will remain on the sidelines for some time.

Clipppers vs Bulls Predicted Starting Lineups

Based on the latest injury reports, here’s how both teams could lineup for Tuesday’s game

Los Angeles Clippers Chicago Bulls John Collins Jalen Smith Kobe Sanders Matas Buzelis Ivica Zubac Nikola Vucevic Kris Dunn Coby White James Harden Isaac Okoro

Coming off a 36-point performance in their previous win over the Brooklyn Nets, James Harden will once again take the responsibility of scoring in Leonard’s absence. Meanwhile, Kobe Sanders will keep his place in the starting lineup. On the other hand, if Giddey doesn’t turn up, then Ayo Dosunmu and Kevin Huerter will get extended minutes for the Bulls.