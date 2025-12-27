Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight? Clippers vs Trail Blazers Latest Injury Report (Dec. 26)

The Los Angeles Clippers have found some form as they travel to Portland to face the Trail Blazers on Friday, December 26, riding a two-game winning streak. They need many more results to go their way to climb the standings, especially after their early struggles. Kawhi Leonard has been synonymous with the Clippers’ success in recent times, and in the away game in Portland, his availability could be the difference between the two teams.

The Clippers are languishing in the 13th position in the West with a poor 8-21 record. A lack of depth, an aging roster, and injuries have completely hindered the progress of a team that was thought to be a contender before the start of the season. Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers aren’t in a great spot as they are 10th in the Western Conference with a slightly improved 12-18 record. They have won only three out of their last eight games and are also heading into this all-West showdown with a two-game losing streak.

Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers?

Kawhi Leonard is available for Friday’s game against the Trail Blazers. The All-Star forward has been in good rhythm as he is coming fresh after dropping a 41-point masterclass in the Clippers’ win over the Houston Rockets.

Leonard has been marred by ankle and foot injuries this season, but he is fit and raring to go. He has been putting up solid numbers this season, averaging 26.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 49.2% from the field. In his last five outings, he has scored more than 20 points on every occasion, highlighting his consistency.

Overall, the veteran forward has a solid record against Portland, averaging more than 21 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists across 30 games in his NBA career. He will expect to continue such momentum when he is in action on Friday.

Los Angeles Clippers vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

With Kawhi Leonard’s participation guaranteed, the Clippers will be way more assured in their away trip to Portland. However, the Clippers have some injury concerns beyond Leonard. Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers are also missing some crucial players heading into this home game.

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

Unlike other times, the Clippers are mostly healthy with a few absentees. Ivica Zubac could be a big miss for them as he is ruled out with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain during the game against the Lakers. He is expected to remain on the sidelines for three weeks.

Similarly, Derrick Jones Jr. is also unavailable for this game against Portland, as he is out with a knee issue. Lastly, veteran guard Bradley Beal continues to remain out of action after a season-ending hip surgery.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

Unlike the Clippers, the Trail Blazers have a long list of absentees for this game. Firstly, Kris Murray and Robert Williams are listed as probable and may get the final nod just ahead of tipoff.

Regarding the injury list, Damian Lillard has already stated that he will not return for the 2025-26 season as his rehab continues following a torn left Achilles. Jerami Grant is also out of contention with an Achilles injury, while young guard Scoot Henderson is out because of a hamstring issue.

The list continues as fellow guards Jrue Holiday (calf), Matisse Thybulle (thumb), and Blake Wesley (surgery to right metatarsal) are all out for Friday’s game.

Los Angeles Clippers vs Portland Trail Blazers predicted starting lineups

Based on the NBA Injury reports, here are the predicted lineups of both teams:

Los Angeles Clippers Portland Trail Blazers Kawhi Leonard Toumani Camara John Collins Kris Murray* Brook Lopez Donovan Clingan James Harden Deni Avdija Kris Dunn Shaedon Sharpe

The Portland Trail Blazers are highly shorthanded to this game, and they have no other option but to trust their youngsters to deliver. The onus will be on Deni Avdija and Shaedon Sharpe to guide Portland to victory. Whereas, with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden starting, the Clippers are overwhelming favourites. Brook Lopez is continuing at center, replacing an injured Zubac.