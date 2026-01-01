Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight? Jazz vs Clippers Latest Injury Report (Jan 1)

The Los Angeles Clippers currently have the longest winning streak in the NBA. Despite their poor start, they have regained some momentum in recent games, winning five on the bounce. They will now host the Utah Jazz at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood on the first day of the new year. While they still have a long way to go, a lot depends on Kawhi Leonard’s current form and availability.

Both teams have had similar seasons; while the Clippers are 13th in the West, the Jazz are a couple of spots ahead in 11th position. However, the hosts are in exceptional form and are coming on the back of a dominant 131-90 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Jazz have won only two out of their last five games, losing the last one to the Boston Celtics 129-119 despite a 12-point first-half lead.

Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against the Jazz?

The Los Angeles Clippers talisman, Kawhi Leonard, is available for Thursday’s game against the Utah Jazz at home. The veteran forward hasn’t been lucky with injuries, but whenever he is fit, he proves his worth to the franchise. He has been unstoppable recently, playing a big role in the Clippers’ purple patch this season.

Kawhi Leonard (2) dribbles the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter at Intuit Dome.

Apart from putting up 33 points, he also recorded five assists, five rebounds, three steals, and a block across 33 minutes of action in the last game against the Sacramento Kings. He has been scoring the lion’s share of Clippers’ points since his record-breaking career-high 55-point performance against the Detroit Pistons.

Kawhi Leonard provides great value to the Clippers, starting with being their leader. He is equally good at both ends of the court. Doing the heavy lifting in scoring and also contributing to their defense. He is now out of injury management and back-to-back restrictions, and that has completely reflected in his performances.

Leonard finished the year on a high, averaging 29.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 2.3 steals over 12 games in December.

Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

With Kawhi Leonard’s availability confirmed for Thursday’s game, let us take a deeper dive into the injury reports of both teams ahead of this Wild West showdown.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

The Utah Jazz has a long list of injuries heading into this away game in Los Angeles. While both Keyonte George and Lauri Markkanen are listed as probable for Thursday’s game, the duo played against the Boston Celtics, and Jazz fans will expect them to suit up against the Clippers.

Other than them, fellow big men Jusuf Nurkic and Walker Kessler are both out of contention with a toe sprain and shoulder surgery, respectively. Again, Nurkic did turn up against the Celtics in the last game, so his availability will be confirmed closer to tipoff.

Rookie Ace Bailey is also unavailable after suffering a hip injury. There is doubt over Kevin Love’s availability as he could be rested for this game. Lastly, Georges Niang is also on the sidelines with a foot concern.

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

Unlike the Jazz, the Clippers have a much shorter injury list, but they are also missing some crucial players. Bogdan Bogdanovic is unavailable for Thursday’s home game after suffering from a hamstring injury.

Clippers big man Ivica Zubac picked up a Grade 2 ankle sprain against the Lakers and will remain on the sidelines for at least three weeks. Lastly, Bradley Beal is also out of contention after sustaining a season-ending hip injury.

Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Clippers Predicted Starting Lineups

Based on the latest injury reports, here are the predicted lineups of the two teams for Thursday’s showdown.

Utah Jazz Los Angeles Clippers Lauri Markkanen Kawhi Leonard Taylor Hendricks John Collins Jusuf Nurkic Brook Lopez Brice Sensabaugh James Harden Keyonte George Kris Dunn

Keyonte George and Lauri Markkanen, despite their recent issues, have been the two stalwarts for the Jazz this season. They delivered great performances even in the defeat against the Celtics and will look to continue the good rhythm even against the Clippers. It will be interesting to see if Nurkic turns up on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard is coming off a fantastic December, and the Jazz will have an uphill task to stop the two-time NBA champion. His partner in crime, James Harden, has also been in great form, and he could be the difference between the two teams.