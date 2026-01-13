Is Kevin Durant Dating Ej Johnson? Fact Checking Viral Claim

Give Kevin Durant a basketball, and that might be enough for him to live out his life. Relationships have never stood out to him. He’s open-minded, but having been engaged once, he doesn’t see marriage as a necessity. But has KD made some strides in those departments?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

There’s a rumor floating around that he’s dating Magic Johnson’s gay son EJ Johnson. Is there any validity to the chatter? Let’s find out everything about the same right here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where did the Kevin Durant-EJ Johnson dating rumors start?

The rumors around Durant dating EJ Johnson were started on a Facebook page: Basketball Hype. They usually post memes and other troll stories, keeping humor in mind. The page made a post about Durant and Johnson dating, including a comment from Anthony Edwards saying, “Congrats, Man!”.

There’s no confirmation or plausible reason to believe any of this news is true. The page’s bio pretty much sums up why the news could very well be false.

Imago Nov 3, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts in the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Kevin Durant dating anyone right now?

Kevin Durant keeps his private life under wraps. The Houston Rockets star was rumored to be in a relationship with WNBA star Brittney Griner at one point. But they are just close friends, having spent time while representing Team USA for the Olympics. Aside from that, it doesn’t look like the Slim Reaper is actively dating anybody at the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The 37-year-old isn’t against creating a bond. He just doesn’t want to attach any titles or expectations. Explaining his thoughts, he said, “No expectations is a little better for me, because sometimes I might not want to talk to you or see you,” on a podcast appearance.

Is EJ Johnson dating anybody right now?

EJ Johnson stands as a beacon for the LGBTQ+ community. Since coming out in 2013, he’s openly spoken about his preferences. Furthermore, even Magic Johnson and his wife, Cookie, show regular support to him. However, EJ Johnson admitted that the hard part is actually finding a partner in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presently, Johnson doesn’t seem to be in a relationship with anybody. He’s spoken about trying multiple times. But being the son of a high-profile celebrity tends to complicate matters, making dating a very difficult department for EJ Johnson.

Are the Kevin Durant-EJ Johnson dating rumors true or just speculation?

The Kevin Durant-EJ Johnson dating rumors are entirely untrue. Basketball Hype is a page that creates memes, which understandably can mislead the audience. They made the same post in September last year. Durant and Johnson both appear to be single by choice and aren’t currently dating each other.