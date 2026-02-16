Is Kevin Durant Getting Investigated by the NBA After Chat Leaks? Fact Checking Viral News

Dec 21, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) sits on the bench during a time out during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

NBA veteran Kevin Durant has had his share of controversies throughout his career. The 37-year-old was part of this weekend’s All-Star Championship. He was part of the Team USA Stripes team alongside fellow superstars LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard. The OGs fell short in the final, succumbing to a humbling 47-21 loss at the hands of Team USA Stars. But KD’s name continued to make headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Social media platforms and fan forums are talking about KD’s X (formerly Twitter) account yet again. The former OKC man is an active presence on the platform.

However, recent posts suggest that the NBA star was using a burner account on X to badmouth his former teammates in Phoenix. In fact, there were some questionable rumors circulating suggesting the league is taking a closer look at KD’s social media.

But we can confirm that as of now, these reports are false and baseless. Yes, KD is known for his social media back-and-forth with fans. He most recently took shots at ESPN reporter Shams Charania, who was pictured texting during Friday’s All-Star Celebrity Game. But that’s about it.

The above tweet on X was highlighted by fans as a possible burner account used by KD. ‘GetHigher77’ and ‘getoffmydickerson’ are a few account names attributed to the two-time NBA champion. But there’s no proof yet that he’s actually the person behind these accounts.

Kevin Durant and Burner Accounts – A brief recap

NBA fans will know that these Kevin Durant conspiracy theories stem from his past. Back in 2017, certain tweets surfaced on social media that showed KD being critical of the OKC organization, former coach Billy Donovan, and even Russell Westbrook, his teammate at the time.

When questioned, KD brushed them off as ‘idiotic’ and ‘immature’ on his part, but admitted to having Instagram accounts he uses to interact with fans and friends.

Despite his admission, there have been no official investigations or sanctions against KD for this behavior. In fact, the only time the league has actually gone after someone for something similar was in 2018.

Philadelphia 76ers GM Bryan Colangelo was linked to multiple anonymous Twitter accounts that criticized Joel Embiid/Markelle Fultz. The probe concluded that Colangelo’s wife operated those accounts, and he ultimately stepped down from his post.

These recent KD rumors may fuel more memes than an actual probe. The NBA’s track record shows it only investigates when it crosses into leaks or direct harm, as with Colangelo. In the meantime, Durant can use this backlash as motivation to silence his naysayers the only way he knows how – on the basketball court.