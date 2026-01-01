Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight? Rockets vs Nets Latest Injury Report (Jan 1)

The Houston Rockets are on the road, and their next pitstop is Barclays Center. Ime Udoka’s squad is facing the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. Doesn’t that feel like homecoming? The Rockets’ HC coached the Nets before moving to the Celtics in 2021. Meanwhile, for Kevin Durant, too, the matchup will be personal with a known crowd welcoming the former Nets star.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Therefore, as always, the pressing question about KD’s availability remains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Kevin Durant playing against the Brooklyn Nets?

All signs lean green for Kevin Durant tonight as Houston plays Brooklyn on January 1, 2026. Moreover, the availability sheet stays clean, signaling full clearance. Across 28 outings, the star posts 25.5 scoring, 5.0 boards, and 4.3 dimes per night. Recently, a 30-point Indiana takedown delivered his tenth such eruption. Therefore, models anticipate another statement.

The NBA witnessed a record-shaking exchange on July 6, 2025, as KD shifted from Phoenix to Houston, igniting a web involving seven franchises and 13 athletes, with Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and pieces moving out. Then, on October 19, momentum doubled.

ESPN confirmed that Durant accepted a two-year, $90 million extension with the Rockets, via Rich Kleiman, which features a 2027-28 player option.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Nov 3, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts in the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Simply put, Houston has hit the jackpot with the Kevin Durant trade. He is not just showing up for the team, but also delivering the performance they need to keep them in the championship conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report

Houston Rockets

Well, the Houston Rockets enter the night with uncertainty swirling. Steven Adams sits in a wait-and-see zone due to a right ankle sprain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Alperen Sengun faces a similar call while managing a left soleus issue. Add Clint Capela, battling illness, and Tari Eason is also questionable. However, Fred VanVleet remains ruled out as ACL rehabilitation continues. Therefore, rotation math stays fluid as decisions loom.

Brooklyn Nets

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets approach tipoff with several availability notes shaping the chessboard. Egor Demin stays sidelined because of a lower back concern. Alongside him, Haywood Highsmith continues recovery after right knee surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, uncertainty follows Michael Porter Jr. as illness clouds his status. Similarly, Terance Mann carries a questionable tag due to a right hip contusion. Thus, lineup planning demands caution with tight choices.

Predicted starting lineup for Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets

Keeping in mind the injury updates, here’s the predicted starting five for both teams:

ADVERTISEMENT

Houston Rockets Brooklyn Nets Amen Thompson Nolan Traore Kevin Durant Cam Thomas Tari Eason/Josh Okogie Michael Porter Jr./Drake Powell Jabari Smith Jr. Noah Clowney Alperen Sengun/Jeff Green Nic Claxton

Now, Thursday awaits the Rockets vs the Nets matchup. And, Kevin Durant is undoubtedly suiting up for his current team against his ex-squad. It is going to be a tough battle, but who will emerge victorious at the end? Only time will tell.