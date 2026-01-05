Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight? Suns vs Rockets Latest Injury Report (Jan 5)

Following a four-game winning streak, the Houston Rockets suffered a 104-110 defeat against the Dallas Mavericks in their last game. However, the Rockets will hope that it was a rare blip as they aim to bounce back to winning ways on Monday, January 5, when they welcome the Phoenix Suns to the Toyota Center in Houston. Irrespective of the results, veteran forward Kevin Durant’s performance has remained consistent throughout the season. The Rockets will need their main man to step up once again if they aim to secure a win against the Suns.

The Houston Rockets are fifth in the Western Conference with a strong 23-11 record. They are playing like a proper playoff team, and if they catch the winning streak again, then they can climb up the ladder in the West. On the other hand, the Suns are just behind in a pretty similar situation to their counterparts. They are seventh in the West with a 21-14 record, winning their last two games heading into this contest. They are coming off with a win over the reigning champions Oklahoma City Thunder, with a buzzer-beater three from Devin Booker.

Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight Against the Phoenix Suns?

Houston Rockets‘ talisman and 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant is available for Monday’s game against the Suns. Even in their recent defeat against the Mavericks, Durant recorded 34 points, seven assists, five rebounds, and three blocks.

Imago Oct 8, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Utah Jazz at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

He has scored 30-plus points in three of his last four games and hasn’t dipped below the 20-point threshold since Dec. 11 against the Clippers (16). Over his last 10 outings, Durant has averaged 27.5 points on 57.3 percent shooting (including 46.6 percent from three on 5.8 3PA/G), 6.1 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks over 37.3 minutes per game.

Many people believe that the 37-year-old should be in the MVP conversations, especially with the way he has led the Rockets this season.

Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets Injury Report

Although Kevin Durant’s availability is cleared for Monday’s game, the Houston Rockets still have a major concern for this home game. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns also have a couple of players out of contention. Let us take a deeper dive into the injury reports of both teams.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Fortunately, the Suns have most of the players available for Monday’s game against the Rockets in Houston. Grayson Allen is still doubtful as he is nursing a knee issue. The guard missed the last game against the Thunder and may also miss this one.

Similarly, Jalen Green continues to remain out of contention with a hamstring injury. While he is making good progress to return to the court, he is still not ready for this one.

Houston Rockets Injury Report

However, the Rockets have suffered the biggest setback ahead of the game as their star center, Alperen Sengun, is ruled out with an ankle injury. The Turkish big man has emerged as one of the best two-way players in the league and is detrimental to Houston’s success.

Apart from Sengun, experienced center Steven Adams is also listed as questionable with an ankle concern. Lastly, Fred VanVleet continues to remain on the sidelines as he suffered an ACL tear and will miss the entirety of the ongoing season.

Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets Predicted Starting Lineups

Based on the NBA’s latest injury reports, here are the predicted starting lineups of both teams ahead of Monday’s showdown

Phoenix Suns Houston Rockets Dillon Brooks Kevin Durant Royce O’Neale Jabari Smith Jr Mark Williams Clint Capela Devin Booker Amen Thompson Collin Gillespie Tari Eason

Interestingly, the two teams have faced each other twice this season, and both times, the Rockets have won the game with relative ease. Hwoever the Suns are in much better rhythm this time. But they will continue to rely on Booker to do the heavy lifting in offense. Meanwhile, the scenario is the same with Durant and now more with Sengun’s unavailability. Clint Capela will slot in his place in the lineup and will aim to provide defensive solidity to the roster.