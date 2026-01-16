brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NBA

Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight vs Timberwolves? Latest Injury Report on Rockets Star (Jan 16)

ByAdrija Mahato

Jan 16, 2026 | 1:30 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NBA

Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight vs Timberwolves? Latest Injury Report on Rockets Star (Jan 16)

ByAdrija Mahato

Jan 16, 2026 | 1:30 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Minnesota Timberwolves will resume their basketball action on Friday. They are going on the road, meeting the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. At present, the Wolves sit 4th in the Western Conference with a 27-14 record. Meanwhile, the Rockets have stumbled down to 6th with a 23-15 record. Therefore, a lot is at stake in this high-octane matchup. And thus, Houston would need the power of Kevin Durant, while Minnesota would bank on Anthony Edwards.

Is Kevin Durant playing against the Timberwolves tonight?

The Slim Reaper will be suiting up for the Rockets on Friday, January 16. Houston’s medical staff hasn’t put him on the injury list. Therefore, the 37-year-old veteran forward’s availability in the match becomes a statement. Durant has appeared in 36 out of 38 games for the Houston Rockets. He has averaged 25.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg, and 4.4 asg so far. Meanwhile, KD has a 51.3 FG%.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday’s 91-111 stumble against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Kevin Durant chipped in 19 points in 31 minutes. Unfortunately, the veteran forward never found rhythm with the ball, yet he paced the Houston side through attempt volume rather than efficiency.

article-image

Imago

However, the night stood out as his scoring output fell below 20 for the first time since December 11, underscoring how dominant his recent stretch has been. Meanwhile, KD compensated elsewhere, showing sharper engagement on defense and matching his top takeaway mark this year after going nine straight outings without one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets are entering Friday’s matchup shorthanded. They have listed Dorian Finney-Smith as day-to-day, a short-term designation. The veteran power forward has already missed Thursday’s game against OKC. Meanwhile, Tari Eason stays unavailable because of an ankle issue, further thinning the forward depth. More critically, the Rockets still don’t have their guard, Fred VanVleet on the lineup following the ACL injury in 2025. The team has yet to determine the star’s return timeline.

Top Stories

LeBron James’ Ex-Teammate Faces Arrest Over Robbery Allegations

Tragic Death of Shaq & Kobe’s Ex-Teammate Linked to Fatal Mistake, Authorities Confirm

Paige Bueckers’ Dallas Wings Face Uncomfortable Truth as CEO Addresses $48.6M Delay

Klay Thompson Can Finally End Father Mychal’s Disappointment as LA Insider Reveals Trade Plan

2 Lakers Stars in Jeopardy as Rob Pelinka Eyes Jonathan Kuminga Trade – Reports

Minnesota Timberwolves

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves will face a thin rotation with four players out for the night. The franchise cornerstone, Anthony Edwards, will sit due to right foot workload care. Meanwhile, Enrique Freeman and Rocco Zikarsky remain inactive because of developmental assignment status in the G League. In addition, a left foot muscle strain has sidelined Terrence Shannon Jr.

ADVERTISEMENT

Predicted Starting Lineups for Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Keeping in mind the injury updates, here’s the predicted starting five for both teams:

Houston RocketsMinnesota Timberwolves
Amen ThompsonDonte DiVincenzo
Kevin DurantBones Hyland
Josh OkogieJaden McDaniels
Jabari Smith Jr.Julius Randle
Alperen SengunRudy Gobert

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, the crowd will miss watching Ant-Man go against his idol, Kevin Durant, on Friday. However, the Rockets vs Wolves matchup will surely serve the basketball drama we all want. Therefore, keep your eyes fixed on the game, and drop your predictions!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved