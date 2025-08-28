Is Kevin Durant Responsible for Mat Ishbia’s Multi-Million Suns Lawsuit?

Phoenix has long been a city of soaring expectations for the Suns, but the drama now unfolding off the court may prove more consequential than any playoff loss. Under Mat Ishbia, the franchise took bold steps to assemble a championship-caliber roster, but whispers of dissent among owners have grown louder.

Tensions reached a breaking point when minority owners Andy Kohlberg and Scott Seldin filed a lawsuit against Ishbia, alleging mismanagement and lack of transparency. The suit claims Ishbia has withheld access to internal records and made decisions that favored his own interests over the collective ownership group. The legal dispute now casts a shadow over the organization, raising questions about governance, accountability, and the stability of both the Suns and the Phoenix Mercury.

Rumors have even circulated that Kevin Durant, who spent three seasons with the franchise, may have something to do with the lawsuit. However, that is not true and KD has nothing to do with the lawsuit. Instead, it is related to an alleged lack of transparency from Ishbia with respect to the other owners.

Legal Disputes with Minority Owners

The lawsuit filed by Kohlberg and Seldin centers on access to internal financial and operational records. The plaintiffs allege that Ishbia’s refusal to provide these documents constitutes a violation of their rights as minority stakeholders. They claim that critical decisions, ranging from player transactions to sponsorship deals, were made without proper consultation, leaving minority owners sidelined and powerless to influence the direction of the franchise.

Court filings describe alleged conflicts of interest, suggesting that Ishbia prioritized personal or outside business considerations over the collective needs of the ownership group. The plaintiffs argue that such actions have created an environment where key decisions lack transparency, eroding trust within the organization and potentially impacting the broader operational strategy of both the Suns and the Mercury.

The case has implications beyond Phoenix. Aggressive legal action from minority owners could set a precedent for accountability within the NBA, signaling that owner power can be challenged when transparency and governance are in question. Prolonged litigation could disrupt the stability of other franchises if similar disputes gain traction in the league.

Players and staff, while focused on on-court performance, are closely monitoring developments. Ongoing legal battles could influence contract negotiations, staffing decisions, and even long-term strategic planning. For a team already facing immense pressure to win, the added off-court distraction is a potential complication that could ripple through the roster and front office.

Durant’s luxury tax implications

Financially, the 2024–25 season remains a cautionary tale for the Suns. Kevin Durant’s contract, combined with high salaries for other stars like Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, pushed the franchise well above the NBA salary cap. The team reportedly paid over $152 million in luxury tax penalties, bringing total payroll and tax obligations to over $360 million, one of the highest in league history.

Durant’s departure did not erase the fiscal impact. His massive contract and the resulting trade ripple effects still places them over the salary cap but under the first apron. The financial aftershocks of Durant’s contract continue to shape the team’s approach to building a competitive roster.

The NBA’s escalating luxury tax system imposes higher penalties for consecutive seasons spent above the second apron, compounding the cost of high-profile signings. For the Suns, the combination of large salaries and repeated tax obligations in 2024-25 had constrained flexibility, limiting the team’s ability to make mid-season trades or pursue top-tier free agents without further penalties.

Even without Durant on the roster, the franchise feels the lingering effects. Management must balance the desire to remain competitive with the need to manage payroll prudently. Every strategic decision, from trades to contract extensions, carries added weight, as Mat Ishbia and the team navigates the financial consequences of past spending while attempting to sustain its championship ambitions.