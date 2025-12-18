Is Kevin Garnett Reuniting With the Timberwolves and Lynx? HoF’s New Role and No. 21 Jersey Retirement Explained

Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett is one of the best ever players to feature for the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, he distanced himself from the franchise following his retirement due to his differences with former owner Glen Taylor. But on Thursday, in an interesting development, KG has reunited with the Timberwolves and Lynx franchises in an off-court role involving business, fan engagement and culture-building duties.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, “Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett is reuniting with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Lynx in a new, all-encompassing role involving business, community efforts and content development.”

This also means his iconic number 21 jersey will be retired by the Minnesota franchise. There will be a proper jersey retirement ceremony over two seasons, where Garnett’s legacy as a Timberwolves player will be celebrated by one and all.

Will Kevin Garnett return to the Timberwolves and Lynx?

It has been announced that Kevin Garnett has returned to his former Minnesota franchise, taking over the reins for the Timberwolves and Lynx in a role revolving around the business and the culture-building programs around both Minnesota’s franchises.

Following the Minnesota franchise’s sale of $1.5B, the new owners, Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez, have reestablished the relationship with The Big Ticket, who has been a fan favourite for the Timberwolves during his playing days and understands the fan sentiment more than any other former player.

Will the Timberwolves retire Kevin Garnett’s jersey?

Another massive development in this news has to be the Minnesota Timberwolves retiring Garnett’s number 21 jersey after the new owners have decided to celebrate the former player’s legacy.

KG is an indisputed legend for the Timberwolves as the 15-time All-Star leads the franchise in points, rebounds, assists, stals and blocks. Interestingly, he is the only NBA player to lead an NBA team in all such metrics. The Big Ticket is also the only Minnesota Timberwolves player to win the MVP back in the 2003-04 season. He is the only player in the NBA to win the MVP and the Defensive Player of the Year in the same campaign.

The legendary power forward has led the Minnesota franchise to eight straight playoff appearances between 1996-97 and 2003-04. His legacy in the Timberwolves shirt is second to none. There’s hardly anyone who deserves his jersey retirement more than Garnett, and the entire celebration highlights how life has come a full circle for the NBA great.

Why did Kevin Garnett’s Timberwolves jersey retirement take so long?

Kevin Garnett, who is highly regarded as one of the best power forwards to grace the NBA, was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 1995 and played for the team until 2007. He later returned to Minnesota right at the twilight of his career for a season in 2015.

Once his association with Minnesota ended in 2016, he refused to retire his jersey due to a fallout with former owner Glen Taylor. He apparently wanted to play for another season with the Timberwolves but was not sure whether his knees would hold up. His biggest regret was not winning the title with the franchise.

Later, reports were suggesting that KG and Taylor had soured their relationship following a broken promise over an ownership stake following his playing career. Eventually, he wasn’t handed any stake, which led to bad blood between the franchise and the 15-time All-Star.

What Is Kevin Garnett’s New Role as a Hall of Famer?

Given Kevin Garnett’s popularity and fanbase in Minnesota, he has been appointed to a unique off-the-court role involving him with the business and the fan engagement side of things in an advisory role for the Timberwolves and also for the Lynx.

The new owners are desperate to take the franchise to greater heights, and for that, they have started investing in the right areas. They understand the importance of building a strong culture around the team, and they couldn’t think of anyone better than the team legend, Kevin Garnett.