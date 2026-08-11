Is Klay Thompson Dating Again After Megan Thee Stallion Split? Mavs Star’s California Outing Sparks Rumors

The contract negotiations with the Dallas Mavericks aren’t the only offseason stir surrounding Klay Thompson. Right when rumors of him potentially going to the Los Angeles Lakers are heating up, his latest public appearance in Southern California has set the internet ablaze with fresh romance rumors. Just months after his highly publicized and turbulent breakup with Megan Thee Stallion, the 4x NBA champion was spotted enjoying a casual night out accompanied by a mystery woman. The sighting has fans and media outlets questioning whether the veteran sharpshooter is officially moving on and entering the dating pool once again.

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According to a video and reports initially obtained by TMZ, Thompson hit up the Orange County Fair on Saturday night. And he was not alone. He was with a mystery woman while attending a live performance by the popular reggae group Rebelution.

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Thompson and his rumored date kept a relatively low profile. The duo watched the concert from the comfort of an exclusive box suite, where eyewitnesses observed the NBA All-Star sipping from a personal flask throughout the evening.

Driving up the dating rumors, fans online were focused on the cozy, yet heavily guarded nature of the outing. Thompson, sporting a casual denim top paired with a beige hat, sat alongside a brunette woman dressed in a green top with her hair styled in a top knot.

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While the outing instantly generated widespread speculation regarding a new flame, onlookers noted that the pair refrained from showing any overt public displays of affection during the concert.

They weren’t completely alone either. The duo was accompanied by a private security guard, and an Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy was also stationed nearby to monitor the perimeter of their booth.

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Despite the lack of romantic gestures, the exclusive setting and deliberate privacy measures have led many to believe that this marks Thompson’s first steps back into the dating scene since a dramatic breakup earlier this year.

Megan Thee Stallion went scorched earth with Klay Thompson

The California fairground appearance comes on the heels of a dramatic split between Klay Thompson and Grammy-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion earlier this year. After a year-long romance that enchanted fans, the relationship imploded publicly in April. The rapper announced their breakup on her social media and in public statements while leveling serious allegations of infidelity and emotional mistreatment against the NBA star.

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Thompson and Megan first ignited public interest last summer through their social media guesses. They solidified their status as a true celebrity power couple by making a highly publicized red-carpet debut at the Houston rapper’s inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City last July.

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Over the subsequent months, the pair seemed inseparable. MTS was frequently spotted courtside at Mavericks games, enjoying luxury vacations, and sharing milestones with family members. Even Klay’s dad, Mychal, was gushing about the hiphop star.

In April 2026. Megan officially confirmed the breakup to media outlets.

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“I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward,” she stated.

Simultaneously, the rapper took to her Instagram Stories to air specific grievances regarding Thompson’s behavior.

“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet’ Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don’t know if you can be ‘monogamous’???? b—- I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall,” Megan wrote.

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Additional reports later surfaced citing contrasting lifestyles, travel strains, and Thompson’s preference for privacy as compounding factors that fractured the bond. While Megan’s posts prompted intense scrutiny from fans, Thompson chose to remain completely silent on the cheating allegations.

Now, with a fresh season in Dallas on the horizon and a mystery concert companion by his side in Orange County, it appears Thompson is ready to leave the past behind and perhaps, even make a move to a certain Southern California team.