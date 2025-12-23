Is Klay Thompson Returning to Warriors? Fact-Checking Viral Claim About All-Star Challenge

The Golden State Warriors’ breakup with Klay Thompson was clumsy. A bitter aftertaste? Yes. Since he left, the Dubs have seemingly fallen apart. Far from another ring, Stephen Curry and Co. are living off the glory from the past. However, things aren’t any better for Thompson at the Dallas Mavericks either. Thus, a reunion of both parties seems promising, right?

Recently, X account, Hoops, tweeted a viral claim stating that Steph Curry said, “I wish Klay was still here.” And in response, the former Warriors legend said, “This All-Star week. 1-on-1 three-point shootout. If I lose, I’ll come back.” As of now, there seems to be no proof of whether Klay Thompson has said anything of this sort or not.

Meanwhile, Curry indeed mentioned in an ESPN interview that he’d love to have Klay back on the team. However, Thompson never challenged his former Splash Brother for an All-Star three-point shootout. Instead, the 35-year-old has left the potential return doors open, stating, “Who knows? There’s a lot of basketball ahead. I can’t predict what the future holds.”

Given the current situation of the Dallas Mavericks, the February trade window will be an interesting watch. And yes, anything is possible. Even a Klay Thompson trade! Moreover, Stephen Curry’s son, Canon, still doesn’t understand why his dad sits home when Klay’s playing on the court. “Those are the moments when you realize it’s deep,” Curry shared.

Besides, Dallas hasn’t been great for Klay. Right after he joined, Kyrie Irving tore his ACL. They traded Luka Doncic and brought in an injury-prone Anthony Davis. And Klay’s form seemingly dipped. No, this doesn’t feel like the 4x NBA champ! Therefore, realistically speaking, how feasible is Thompson’s return to the Bay, that is, if the Mavericks are willing to give up on him?

Hypothetically speaking, Klay Thompson comes back to the Warriors

Klay Thompson has lost his starting role while enduring the roughest season of his career. He is shooting 35% from deep and a grim 41.3% on two pointers, both career lows. Dallas performs better on both ends without him. As existential questions swirl, the Mavericks appear ready to shop a star who feels stranded on an ill-fitting roster chasing the Play-In Tournament.

That tension fuels a wild hypothetical floated by Bleacher Report, one that pulls the Golden State Warriors back into the picture. The proposal centers on an eight-team blockbuster sending Thompson home to the Dubs alongside Jonathan Isaac, Day Ron Sharpe, Garrett Temple, and a 2027 first-round pick. In return, Golden State parts with Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield, Al Horford, Trayce Jackson Davis, and a maze of secondary assets.

Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at American Airlines Center.

The ripple effects stretch league-wide. Dallas pivots to Cam Thomas, gaining an explosive scorer plus Jalen Pickett and an 8.5 million trade exception. Utah bets on Kuminga. Orlando adds shooting with Hield while clearing Jonathan Isaac’s contract. Brooklyn stockpiles youth, picks, and cash. Meanwhile, Denver, Toronto, and Phoenix collect trade exceptions.

Now, as Klay Thompson sits uncertain about his availability against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday with left knee soreness, his future also remains doubtful. Sure, the Warriors would (hopefully) accept him with open arms, but will Dallas part ways? Besides, is the trade even possible? All these questions add up to one story where Thompson’s struggles are evident. And if a 1-on-1 three-point shootout vs. Steph Curry is the key to his comeback, then will he take it?