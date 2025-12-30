Is Klutch Sports Running the Lakers? LeBron James’ Agent Rich Paul Finally Answers

LeBron James so much as sneezes, and the cynical side of the NBA community will say his agent runs the Los Angeles Lakers. The web of the NBA legend being represented by super agent Rich Paul, who owns Klutch Sports, whose clientele includes players who have played for the Lakers and other big franchises, creates a very complex narrative. Something insiders have outrightly denied. This time, it’s Paul himself setting the record straight.

Paul does that a lot now with his latest show, Game Over with Max Kellerman. He chose to address the longtime conspiracy theory that Klutch Sports, i.e., basically he and LeBron James, ‘run the Lakers.’

“That was never a thing,” Paul declared. “If I ran the Lakers, I would have been a part of the deal and got some of that moola, right?”

The super agent rationalized with the most agent-like answer.

With LeBron James’ earnings in the $1 billion range, Paul already gets a significant chunk of it. It doesn’t make him the richest sports agent, but Forbes ranked him among the Most Powerful Sports Agents in 2025. All this seems to reinforce a narrative that he pulls the strings behind any team his biggest client is on.

Paul can see why it looks like that. But he maintains that Klutch only has a “great partnership with the Lakers.”

And it’s NOT the way people like to spin it.

Besides, the super agent managing clients worth billions claims, “I don’t want that responsibility.”

… not like anyone in the Lakers would share that responsibility anyway.

Lakers insiders have denied Rich Paul and LeBron James’ influence

Players under Klutch Sports, such as Anthony Davis, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jarred Vanderbilt, and even current rookie Adou Thiero, have suited up for Purple & Gold during their careers. The cynics like to think that Rich Paul figuratively twisted Rob Pelinka’s arm to sign them, rather than acknowledging he’s a very good agent who can negotiate the spots off a cheetah’s back. Others hype Paul’s efforts and his long-lasting friendship with LeBron James.

“The idea that Klutch and LeBron run the Lakers is overblown,” NBA insider Yaron Weitzman said last month.

But the chatter gets louder. Like the time Russell Westbrook was shipped out of Los Angeles. Most wanted to believe James and Paul forced it to happen.

Then, the majority owner at the time, Jeanie Buss, shut that down quickly.

“Do they have final say? No. Are they running the team? No, no, not at all,” Buss told the LA Times in 2022. “I am controlling owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, I’m held accountable for every decision that’s made here.”

Times have changed. Jeanie Buss sold the Lakers to Dodgers owner Mark Walter in June 2025 for a whopping $10 billion valuation. The sale was finalized a few months later, and Buss’ youngest brothers were fired, while the 64-year-old retains her position as the chief shot-caller.

And the players? Going on as usual with Luka Doncic, while Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Koloko, and Nick Smith Jr. still have limited roles. JJ Redick caused a slight uproar by indirectly blaming LeBron James’ return for the Lakers’ woes. Meanwhile, Paul doesn’t think this team is a championship contender.

Then there are those who believe if Paul was really running the Purple and Gold, he’d be swimming in money Scrooge McDuck style. Clearly, Paul couldn’t be bothered with all the drama that comes with it.