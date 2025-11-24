Is Kobe Sanders Named After Kobe Bryant? All About the Clippers Rookie’s Parents, Contract, College, Net Worth & More

When the Los Angeles Clippers used a second-round pick on Kobe Sanders in the 2025 NBA Draft, the move drew more curiosity than applause. But it didn’t take long for that curiosity to turn into intrigue. The rookie has already flashed real scoring pop, headlined by his 17-point burst against the Philadelphia 76ers- a performance that, despite the loss, offered a genuine glimpse into the kind of upside the Clippers may have stumbled into.

Sanders’ game and frame are equally captivating: a wiry 6’8″ playmaking wing who plays with a poise uncommon for a rookie drafted outside the lottery. And with a first name like Kobe, fans have naturally wondered whether there’s a deeper story there- whether he was named after the late Lakers icon Kobe Bryant.

Who Is Kobe Sanders?

Kobe Sanders’ full name is Kobe Michael Sanders. He was born on May 30th, 2002, in San Diego, California, US. Sanders has a huge frame, listed at 6’8″ height, and 207 lbs in weight. He plays as a shooting guard for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Despite his size, he possesses strong dribbling qualities, combined with a knack for passing. Currently, in eight games, Sanders has a 38.8% field goal percentage, complemented by a 34.5% 3-point field goal percentage.

His ability to initiate offense, make good play reads, and scoring ability have made him into a multi-positional wing player, with his playmaking upside and ability to score 3-pointers.

Is Kobe Sanders Named After Kobe Bryant? What’s the Story Behind His Name?

When the Clippers announced Kobe Sanders as their pick, rumors quickly spread about the origin of his first name. With a similar build and play style, the 23-year-old rookie drew comparisons to the legendary Black Mamba, Kobe Bryant, leading fans to believe he was named after him.

However, some fans may feel shocked and a little heartbroken to learn that Kobe Bryant wasn’t the inspiration behind his name.

Speaking to the Nevada Sports Net, Kobe revealed, “Funny story, I’m actually not named after Kobe Bryant. I was named after the beef.” Sanders added, “So my parents had this restaurant called ‘Kobe’ where they liked to go in Palm Springs. My dad was a big Lakers fan, so it probably played a little bit of a role, but he tries to tell my mom it’s based of the restaurant.”

Who Are Kobe Sanders’ Parents?

Kobe Sanders’ parents are Roland Sanders and Sara Sanders. Kobe grew up in a normal household with two hardworking parents. Roland, despite being tired after overnight shifts, would come early in the morning to wake Kobe up and train for basketball.

Sara, on the other hand, came from a family of farmers, meaning she knew what hard work was. The parents instilled discipline in Kobe from a very young age.

Kobe Sanders attended Christian High School in El Cajon, California, during his senior year, and later moved to Steele Canyon High School in Spring Valley. Kobe also has an older brother, Gage, who played sports at Steele Canyon High School before Kobe did.

Which Colleges Did Kobe Sanders Play For and How Did He Perform There?

Kobe Sanders played for two colleges: Cal Polytechnic State University and the University of Nevada. Kobe spent four years (2020-2024) at Cal Poly Mustangs. In his senior year, he averaged around 19.6 points per game while shooting about .459 from the field and .339 from three, and .874 at the free-throw line.

He also set the single-season record for free throws made with 174 for the school’s Division I era.

He then transferred to Nevada in 2024, where he played his last season. Furthermore, he averaged 15.8 points, 4.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game in that season for the Wolf Pack and was named Third-Team All-Mountain West.

What Was Kobe Sanders’ NBA Draft Journey? When & How Did He Join the Clippers?

Kobe Sanders was selected with the 50th overall pick by the New York Knicks in the 2025 NBA Draft. His rights were traded to the Los Angeles Clippers immediately on the draft night in a deal that involved ending the Knicks’ pick-rights and cash considerations.

RezBall, a Spotify NBA Draft podcast commentator, described Sanders as “the Biggest Riser in the 2025 NBA Draft Class” during the draft coverage.

The Clippers drafted Kobe Sanders because they want young players who might become useful in the future. So they signed him to a small, developmental contract to see if he could grow into a regular NBA contributor.

What Is Kobe Sanders’ Contract with the Clippers?

Kobe Sanders signed a two-way two-year contract with the Los Angeles Clippers on July 10, 2025. The total approximate value of the contract is $1,317,419. His salary for the 2025-2026 season is about $636,434, with about $83,500 guaranteed. Since Kobe’s contract is a two-way contract, the cap hit is listed as zero.

Under the contract, Kobe can play with the main NBA team as well as the G League, where he can sharpen his skills.

What Is Kobe Sanders’ Net Worth?

With Kobe’s two-way deal valued at $1.317 million over two years, and taxes, agent fees, and living costs, the net worth will be less. As of now, no major endorsement deals of Kobe Sanders have been publicly reported. So, it is safe to assume that salary is the primary income driver for him.

An estimated net worth would be around $500,000 to $1 million after accounting for costs. Over time, if he secures a full NBA contract or endorsements, this figure is expected to grow substantially.