Is Kristaps Porzingis Playing Today? Where to Watch Hawks Star During Portugal vs Latvia EuroBasket 2025 Game in USA

Latvia has a major opportunity at the EuroBasket 2025. Despite a tough run with injuries during the NBA season, their ace, Kristaps Porzingis, looks lethal. The Unicorn put on a dominant performance in Latvia’s lone win against Estonia. The Atlanta Hawks’ big man scored 26 points to go with 7 rebounds in the close win.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, the hosts haven’t delivered on their lofty expectations. A disaster against Turkey on opening day and a futile fourth-quarter surge against Serbia sees them placed third. The next game, against Portugal, is to potentially grab the next qualification spot from Group A. History proves Latvia hasn’t fared well against its opposition.

Portugal and Latvia have met three times on the international stage, with Portugal winning twice. However, the two sides haven’t played each other since 2008, long before Porzingis had his meteoric rise. Going into this clash, he stands as their lifeline.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So is he playing?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Is Kristaps Porzingis playing against Portugal tonight?

There’s no indication that Kristaps Porzingis is unavailable for tonight’s game against Portugal. The Latvian center is arguably the cornerstone for their EuroBasket 2025 hopes. As the central figure, his success against Portugal will be key to Latvia’s victory. And the stakes might have never been higher for the hosts.

AD

With just one win in three games, their qualification currently hangs in uncertainty. Portugal is among the teams ready to jeopardize their tournament dreams. With the same record, a win for either team could drive their chances of reaching the knockout stages. Latvia can’t afford the same luxury as Greece, who were able to rest Giannis Antetokounmpo against Cyprus.

Kristaps Porzingis will be prepared to do everything it takes to ensure Latvia ends up with that advantage. The former Celtics star is suiting up for Latvia for the first time in two years. So far, his production has been underwhelming, averaging 16.7 points and 5.7 rebounds. And although Portugal is the underdog, they aren’t a team to go down without a fight.

Where to watch Portugal vs Latvia EuroBasket 2025 in the United States?

Latvia was chosen as one of the four hosts for this edition of the EuroBasket. Hence, a distinct advantage they hold is a wave of home support for all of their group stage games.

Time: 11:00 am E.T./ 6:00 pm Local time

Venue: Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia

Watch: FIBA’s official streaming platform, Courtside 1891 (available via DAZN)

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

EuroBasket 2025 sees Latvia as the 95% favorites to win this brawl. But it’s one matchup that might dictate the result. Porzingis will face off against his former Boston teammate Neemias Queta. The Portugal center set the stage alive with his monstrous double-double against Czechia. The battle down low between these two towers will be one to watch out for.

An advantage for Latvia is its well-shaped offense. They have managed to score at least 70 points in all three of their games so far. The most managed by Portugal is 69. Kristaps Porzingis and Latvia will hope to continue their hot scoring streak. A win here is a must. Who do you think will come out on top? Let us know your views in the comments below.