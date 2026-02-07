Is Kristaps Porzingis Playing Tonight vs Lakers? Latest Injury Report on the Warriors Star (Feb 7)

The Golden State Warriors had massive aspirations at the start of the season, and while they have had a tumultuous season, all is not lost for the Dubs as they travel to the Crypto.com Arena to face the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, February 7. The Warriors went all in for Giannis Antetokounmpo, and after their failed pursuit of the Greek Freak, they turned their focus to Kristaps Porzingis from the Atlanta Hawks. The Latvian big man fits the roster really well, but they just need to find a way to keep him fit.

Overall, the Warriors are eighth in the Western Conference and have had too many inconsistent stretches of games this season. Their record of 28-24 is slightly over the .500 threshold. They have won only three out of their last eight games, which includes their previous win over the New York Knicks. On the other hand, the Lakers started the season as proper contenders, but they gradually faded away. They are fifth in the West with a record of 31-19 and are heading into this one on the back of two consecutive games.

Is Kristaps Porzingis playing tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers?

Kristaps Porzingis has missed 13 consecutive games before his trade to the Bay Arena due to left Achilles tendinitis. According to NBA Insider Sam Gordon, Porzingis is not available for Saturday’s game against the Lakers, but the Warriors are hopeful that the 30-year-old center will be back on the court really soon.

The Dubs secured him so that they can address the size issue in their frontcourt and also to anchor the defense along with Draymond Green. Porzingis is a 7-footer rim protector, something that the Warriors lack, while he also brings decent three-point shooting to the roster. This will surely give them a reason to continue the fight this season after Jimmy Butler tore his ACL.

Porzingis has featured in 17 games this season with the Hawks, averaging 17.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.3 blocks per contest.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

Apart from Porzingis, the Warriors have multiple starters unavailable for this away contest. Meanwhile, the Lakers are have a major concern around a starter for this game. Let us take a look at the injury reports.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The biggest concern for the Warriors has to be Stephen Curry‘s knee injury. The franchise cornerstone is unavailable for this game, and his return timeline is unknown. Similarly, Porzingis will also take no part in this away contest, along with LJ Cryer, who is out with a hamstring issue.

Imago Oct 30, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts in the 4th quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Seth Curry has made some progress with on-court workouts, but he is due for a re-evaluation in two weeks, whereas Butler will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a torn ACL. Lastly, Brandin Podziemski is probable for this Lakers clash with illness, but may turn up eventually.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

The Los Angeles Lakers have received a massive setback with Luka Doncic‘s hamstring injury, which will keep him out of this game against the Warriors. He sustained the injury in Thursday’s win over the 76ers, and though the injury is not serious, the Lakers’ management are not ready to take any chances. He is expected to return to the court in Monday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Other than him, rookie star Adou Thiero is still out with a knee injury.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers predicted starting lineups

Based on the NBA’s latest injury reports, here’s how both teams could line up in this All-West showdown.

Golden State Warriors Los Angeles Lakers Gui Santos LeBron James Moses Moody Jake LaRavia Pat Spencer Deandre Ayton De’Anthony Melton Marcus Smart Draymond Green Austin Reaves

First of all, Pat Spencer has signed a first-team contract with the Warriors, and now he can continue his heroics. Spencer dropped a 20-point performance in their narrow win over the Suns without Curry. He knocked down six threes on the night and will continue to carry that momentum into Los Angeles. Draymond Green, Al Horford, Moody, and others will also be crucial for the Dubs if they want to secure a win. Meanwhile, the Lakers will rely on Austin Reaves in Luka Doncic’s absence. He recorded 35 points off the bench in their win over the Sixers, draining five three-pointers. LeBron James role in the team will also be crucial in determining the outcome of the game for the Lakers.