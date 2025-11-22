Is LaMelo Ball Playing Today? Hornets vs Clippers Injury Report, Where to Watch NBA Cup & More (Nov. 22)

The Charlotte Hornets will look to snap their four-game losing streak today as they take on the LA Clippers in an early afternoon clash. LaMelo Ball and Co., who entered the season with playoff aspirations and a young core, haven’t been able to do much on the floor, holding a terrible 4-11 record. Much of it has been due to injuries, as Charlotte missed several players, including LaMelo Ball.

Is LaMelo Ball playing today against the Clippers?

The point guard amid all this off-court noise is likely to start today, as he’s not on the team’s injury report. Usually, this is a great sign for the Hornets, who’ve relied on their superstar to bail them out of several tough matchups. However, LaMelo Ball hasn’t looked like his old self lately.

This season, the former lottery pick has been averaging 21.6 points along with 6.9 rebounds and 9.6 assists. Although the stat line doesn’t look too shabby, it’s Ball’s efficiency that has taken a massive hit this season. The young guard has been shooting just 38.5% from the field and 29.8% from deep. This is significantly lower than his career averages of 42% (from the field) and 36.2% (from deep).

It’s been an abysmal start to the season for Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball. Also, the 24-year-old point guard has already missed six games because of an ankle injury. The onetime All-Star has been struggling with injuries, which has also cast a dark shadow over his future within the franchise. This came after he himself confirmed that he was reportedly disappointed with how the team had started the season and was open to trade.

Imago Nov 19, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) looks to pass the ball against Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) and forwards Dorian Finney-Smith (28) and Cameron Johnson (2) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Nonetheless, it’s not just Ball about whom the Hornets have been worried, as there are several more players on their injury list, including a few key players.

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Clippers injury reports ahead of Saturday’s showdown

While the air around LaMelo Ball has been cleared, the Hornets will enter this game without the likes of Grant Williams and Josh Green. Williams is out with a knee injury, and Green is dealing with a shoulder injury that will keep him out for today’s exciting battle. However, Charlotte’s injury woes don’t end with these two players.

The franchise could also be without two of its guards, Sion James and Tre Mann. Both of whom are currently on a day-to-day basis. James, the 22-year-old guard who has been averaging 7.1 points along with 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists this season, could be out with a left groin issue. Meanwhile, Mann could miss this game because of an ankle issue.

As for the Clippers, they also have their fair share of injury troubles. In fact, even more so than the Hornets. It is because L.A. will be without its superstar forward, Kawhi Leonard. The veteran has been dealing with an ankle issue and is expected to miss today’s game. However, that’s not all for the Clips, as Bradley Beal is also sidelined after suffering a season-ending hip injury.

Moreover, Jordan Miller and Derrick Jones Jr. are also out for this clash. Both rotational players, who have been quite helpful but won’t be able to lend a hand today. On one hand, Miller is out with a hamstring injury. On the other hand, Jones Jr. has suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee that’ll keep him away from the court. So, will these many injuries on both rosters prompt their coaches to tweak lineups?

Hornets vs Clippers predicted lineups

With both LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller available, here’s how the Charlotte Hornets could start:

Position Player PG LaMelo Ball SG Kon Knueppel SF Brandon Miller PF Miles Bridges C Ryan Kalkbrenner

And, with so many injuries on their roster, here’s how the LA Clippers could start:

Position Player PG James Harden SG Kris Dunn SF Nicolas Batum PF John Collins C Ivica Zubac

When and where to watch today’s game

When Saturday, November 22nd Where Spectrum Center, Charlotte Tip-off 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT TV/Stream FDSSE, FDSSC, & Fubo

Game preview and prediction

Well, this should be an interesting one. More so, because both teams possess exactly the same 4-11 records. Historically, the Clippers have been the more dominating team in this fixture, boasting a 43-25 record. However, today things don’t look too favorable for L.A., as they will be without Kawhi Leonard and Bradley Beal. On the other hand, the Hornets will have their big three of Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, and LaMelo Ball. So, Charlotte should be able to emerge victorious tonight.