Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight? Hornets vs Magic Latest Injury Report (Dec. 26)

The Charlotte Hornets’ struggle with injuries this season has reflected on their results. The Hornets are languishing in 12th spot in the East, but they won their last game over the Washington Wizards courtesy of their main man, LaMelo Ball. Charlotte will look to build on that momentum when it travels to Orlando on Friday to face the Orlando Magic. Whether they will be able to compete with the Magic or not will depend on LaMelo Ball’s availability in this game.

Despite the Hornets’ poor 10-20 record, they are trying to gain some momentum, having won three out of their last five games. In all three wins, Ball played a massive role for them. Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic are in a much better state with a 17-13 record. They have slid down the rankings with a few defeats, but they are still a playoff-level team.

Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight against the Orlando Magic?

LaMelo Ball is available to feature for Friday’s game against the Orlando Magic. The star point guard has suffered ankle injuries and wrist issues throughout, but fortunately for Charlotte, he is fully healthy for this game.

With Ball’s presence, the Hornets are a completely different team offensively, as he brings more energy, fluidity, and creativity. He has been in great rhythm as he shot 53.8% from the floor against the Wizards, recording 23 points, nine assists, two rebounds, a block, and a solitary steal.

He has been putting up decent numbers this season whenever he has been healthy, averaging 19.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 8.7 assists while shooting 40.3% from the field.

LaMelo Ball also has a strong record against the Magic, averaging 21.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 5.1 rebounds across 14 games against Orlando in his NBA career. However, in their previous meeting this season, Ball could only score 17 points as the Magic won 123-107 back in October.

Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic Injury Report

Now that LaMelo Ball’s participation in the away game is confirmed, the Hornets will start to feel more like a competitive team. In recent times, Charlotte has looked like a better team with Ball’s presence on the court. Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic also have their own set of problems with some injury concerns. Let us take a look at the injury reports of both teams.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

LaMelo Ball is not the only concern for the Charlotte Hornets coach, Charles Lee, heading into Friday’s away game. Ryan Kalkbrenner is out of contention with a left elbow sprain, whereas Mason Plumlee will miss this game with a right groin sprain. Lastly, Grant Williams is also out as he is recovering after surgery on his right knee.

Orlando Magic Injury Report

The Orlando Magic are in dire straits in terms of injuries, far worse than the Hornets. The Magic are missing some crucial pieces from their roster for this game. Firstly, star player Franz Wagner continues to remain on the sidelines with an ankle injury, whereas his brother Moe Wagner is also out with a knee issue.

Jalen Suggs is doubtful for the showdown against the Hornets after he missed the last four games due to a hip contusion. Meanwhile, Tristan da Silva is probable for this game after nursing a shoulder issue, and center Goga Bitadze’s availability is questionable due to his knee concern.

Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic predicted starting lineups

Based on the current injury report, here is the predicted starting five for both teams:

Charlotte Hornets Orlando Magic Miles Bridges Paolo Banchero Kon Knueppel Desmond Bane Moussa Diabete Wendell Carter Jr Brandon Miller Tyus Jones LaMelo Ball Anthony Black

Ball, along with others like Miles Bridges and rookie Kon Knueppel, could take the attack to the Magic, who are without their star player, Franz Wagner. However, despite all the adversities, the likes of Desmond Bane, Paolo Banchero, and even Anthony Black have stepped up massively in Franz’s absence. It will be an enticing game, but who will finish on top?