Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight? Hornets vs Raptors Injury Report, How to Watch & More (Nov. 17)

The Charlotte Hornets head into another road game tonight, hoping to end their four-game loss away from home. After back-to-back losses to the Bucks and Thunder, they’ve dropped to 4-9. Their opponent for the night, the Toronto Raptors, sit at 8-5 win record and fourth in the East. Naturally, the Hornets are desperate, but everything depends on LaMelo Ball. His presence often dictates their ceiling, but will he be on the floor tonight to give the Hornets a real shot?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight?

Well, good news for the Hornets fans, LaMelo Ball has been cleared to play on Monday. A welcome boost for the Hornets, trying to stabilize after a rough stretch. He had recently missed time because of a right ankle impingement. It had kept him sidelined for the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and several others as Charlotte managed his recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the injury spell, Ball was putting together a strong start in the six games he played in the 2025-26 season. He is averaging 22.3 points, 9.9 assists, and 7.1 rebounds, reaffirming his place as one of the top scorers of Charlotte.

Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Charlotte Hornets Injury Update

ADVERTISEMENT

With Ball now cleared, the Hornets enter the matchup with yet again a long list of key absences.

Brandon Miller is out as he continues to recover from a shoulder issue.

Liam McNeeley is unavailable due to illness and has been ruled out for the game.

Grant Williams remains sidelined with a knee injury and is considered week-to-week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Josh Green is also out with a shoulder injury.

Toronto Raptors Injury Update

The Raptors have fewer injuries but still carry important question marks into the night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ochai Agbaji, who was dealing with a back issue, is listed as questionable. The rest of the roster is good to play.

Predicted Lineups for Hornets vs Raptors

Charlotte Hornets Toronto Raptors LaMelo Ball Immanuel Quickley Kon Knueppel Brandon Ingram Collin Sexton RJ Barrett Miles Bridges Scottie Barnes Ryan Kalkbrenner Jakob Poeltl

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s how fans can catch all the action tonight.

Date: Monday, November 17, 2025

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

Where to Watch: Regional broadcasts will be available in both Hornets and Raptors markets, while national streaming is accessible through NBA League Pass. Local TV availability may vary depending on the region.

Game preview & prediction

The Charlotte Hornets are looking to snap out of a difficult stretch. They should regain rhythm now that LaMelo Ball is back in the lineup. Ball’s presence will bring structure to their offense and help balance touches for Miles Bridges and Collin Sexton. However, it won’t be easy for a fully fit Toronto side.

As the Raptors continue to hold strong in the Eastern Conference with the brilliance of Scottie Barnes and the scoring punch from Immanuel Quickley and Brandon Ingram. Their defense at home has been consistently unbeatable. Toronto clearly holds the upper hand in the matchup, since their roster is comparatively stronger than the Hornets, along with their dominance in every aspect of the game, on top of their three-game road streak.