Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight? Bucks vs Hornets Latest Injury Report (Dec 29)

On Friday, LaMelo Ball led the Charlotte Hornets to a 120-105 victory against the Orlando Magic, showing he’s returning to his best form. They will now host the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at home with the focus on building on the winning momentum. Ball holds the key to their offense and overall creativity; therefore, his availability will give the edge to the Hornets.

The Charlotte Hornets have won four out of their last six games, and though they still are languishing in 12th spot in the East with an 11-20 record, they have been playing competitive basketball since LaMelo Ball’s return from injury. Meanwhile, the Bucks have returned to winning ways against the Chicago Bulls with the return of their talisman, Giannis Antetokounmpo. His availability will be extremely crucial for the Bucks.

Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight against the Bucks?

LaMelo Ball is available for Monday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks at home. He is coming off a 22-point performance against the Magic, which was detrimental to his team’s victory. However, it was not his most efficient shooting night as he went 7-out-of-20 from the field whilst draining four three-pointers. This was his third straight 20-plus game for the 24-year-old.

Imago Jan 25, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

He elevates Charlotte’s overall gameplay, especially on the offensive end of things. His vision, playmaking, and creativity set him apart on this roster. If he finds that scoring rhythm, he could take the Hornets to greater heights.

Ball has been literally balling since his return from his ankle injury. Since his five-game injury absence, the star guard has been averaging 20.8 points, 8.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 4.8 threes, and 1.0 steals over 26.0 minutes per game.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

With LaMelo Ball’s participation confirmed, let’s take a deeper dive into the injury reports of both teams. The Hornets, unfortunately, have a long injury list, and therefore, the onus will be on Ball to bail them out at home. On the other hand, the Bucks also have a few players on the injury list, but with Giannis Antetokounmpo’s return, it is a massive boost for the visitors.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s availability is the biggest news for Bucks coach Doc Rivers. He recorded 29 points, eight rebounds, one assist, one block, and a solitary steal across 25 minutes in their 112-103 win over the Bulls. He returned to action after an eight-game absence due to a soleus strain.

Coming to the absentees for this game, only Taurean Prince is out of contention for the Bucks after he underwent surgery to his herniated disc in his neck. Meanwhile, Gary Trent Jr is listed as questionable for the away trip to Charlotte due to a calf issue.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

Unlike the Bucks, the Charlotte Hornets have a massive injury list heading into Monday’s game. The biggest setback for them has to be rookie guard Kon Knueppel getting ruled out after he couldn’t continue beyond the second quarter and was also unable move following a right ankle injury.

Fellow big men, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Mason Plumlee, are also sidelined with elbow and groin issues, respectively. Grant Williams is another player who is unavailable for this game due to a knee concern. Lastly, guard Sion James is questionable for this game as he is dealing with illness.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets Predicted Starting Lineups

Based on the NBA injury reports, here are the predicted starting lineups for the two teams for Monday’s game.

Milwaukee Bucks Charlotte Hornets AJ Green Miles Bridges Giannis Antetokounmpo Collin Sexton Myles Turner Moussa Diabete Kevin Porter Jr Brandon Miller Ryan Rollins LaMelo Ball

Kon Knueppel has been a standout player for the Hornets even when Ball has missed games due to injuries. So his absence could be a blow for Charlotte as Sexton is expected to start in his place if Sion James is unavailable. Whereas the Bucks look like a formidable roster with the return of the Greek Freak. Who will finish on top?