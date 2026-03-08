Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Against Knicks? Latest Update on Lakers Star (March 8)

The Los Angeles Lakers will play the second game of their five-game homestand when they host the New York Knicks on Sunday, March 8, right after their big win over the Indiana Pacers. While Luka Doncic was on fire on Friday night against the Pacers, the Lakers will also hope that their veteran star, LeBron James, is also available for Sunday’s home game.

Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Knicks?

Veteran Lakers star LeBron James missed the last game against the Pacers due to a left elbow contusion. However, as per head coach JJ Redick, the 41-year-old should be fine to suit up for Sunday’s game. The questionable tag, however, remains in the injury report.

“LeBron has a contusion,” Redick said. “He’s still banged up, but we think he’ll be available for Sunday.”

LeBron has had his troubles this season with sprains and sciatica issues, which have forced him out of many crucial games. However, the Lakers desperately need him in the final stretch of the regular season games heading into the postseason. Despite all the adversities, he has averaged 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 7.0 assists while shooting 50.4% from the field.

As of now, though, James isn’t too concerned about the injury.

“It’s pretty sore right now,” LeBron said. “What was I feeling? Feeling like one of them funny bone situations but super more intense.”

He has previously played against the Knicks this season, scoring 22 points, six assists, and five rebounds. However, despite his best efforts that day, the Lakers lost the game 100-112.

New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

New York Knicks Injury Report

Only star guard Landry Shamet is listed as questionable with a neck sprain. But if he recovers in time for tip-off, he may still play a role at the Crypto.com Center. Other than Shamet, the Knicks have a long-term absentee in Miles McBride, who has sustained a core muscle injury and will undergo surgery. There’s a possibility he may return to action late in the playoffs.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

Just like the Knicks, the Lakers also have a fairly healthy roster. Only a couple of players are present in the injury report, and there’s a strong possibility that both of them would suit up for this game against the Knicks. The two players are LeBron James, who is listed as questionable for an elbow issue, and the other is Maxi Kleber, who is also questionable with a back issue.

New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers Predicted Starting Lineup

Considering the latest NBA injury reports, here’s how both teams could line up in this East-West clash.

New York Knicks Los Angeles Lakers OG Anunoby Marcus Smart Josh Hart LeBron James* Karl-Anthony Towns Deandre Ayton Jalen Brunson Luka Doncic Mikal Bridges Austin Reaves

Overall, the Lakers are sixth in the Western Conference with a record of 38-25, have won five of their last eight games, and a win here would take them above the fifth-placed Denver Nuggets. Meanwhile, the Knicks are much better placed at third in the Eastern Conference with a solid 41-23 record, and are hot on the heels of second-placed Boston Celtics.

While LeBron James and DeAndre Ayton are expected to feature in this game, the focus will remain on Luka Doncic, as he is coming off a 44-point bomb against the Pacers. Meanwhile, for the Knicks, the onus of managing the offense will be on franchise cornerstone Jalen Brunson, whereas the defensive duties will be on Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges. Given the current form of the Knicks, despite being on the road, we believe that they will start as favorites.