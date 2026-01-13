Is LeBron James Playing Tonight? Hawks vs Lakers Latest Injury Report (Jan 13)

The Los Angeles Lakers return home less than a day after a loss to the Sacramento Kings, now set to face the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, January 13. Riding a three-game loss, Los Angeles again leaned heavily on LeBron James and Luka Doncic despite James scoring 22 points. With support still lacking, the burden once more falls on the star duo to reset momentum, but a lot depends on their availability.

Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Hawks?

While LeBron James looks fit and healthy for Tuesday’s home game, he has sat out all the second nights of a back-to-back this season. So he could actually give this a miss against the Hawks.

The 41-year-old veteran forward has missed 17 games this season due to muscle issues and right sciatica concerns. Therefore Lakers are managing him with utmost caution as they understand his importance in the postseason.

LeBron recorded 22 points, four rebounds, three assists, and a solitary steal in only 33 minutes against the Kings in the last game. Interestingly, he had a rough shooting night from the three, particularly as he failed to register even one from five attempts.

LeBron has been racking up good numbers over the course of his last six games, averaging 25.7 points, 7.2 assists, 6.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 2.0 three-pointers per game in this period.

Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

LeBron James’ potential unavailability is only an addition to the Lakers’ injury list heading into Tuesday’s home contest. Meanwhile, the Hawks have a much longer injury list than their counterparts. Let us take a detailed look at the injury reports.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

The Atlanta Hawks have been plagued by injuries this season, and that has reflected in the results. They continue to miss big man Kristaps Porzingis, who is out with an Achilles concern. Similarly, N’Faly Dante’s season ended when he tore his ACL.

Other than that, they have as many as three players listed as questionable for this game – Luke Kennard (neck sprain), Asa Newell (quadriceps), and Zaccharie Risacher (knee) are major doubts for the visitors.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

While LeBron James could miss out on the second night of a back-to-back due to injury management, the Lakers continue to miss the services of Austin Reaves, who was having an All-Star-level season until he picked up a grade 2 left gastrocnemius strain.

Other than him, Adou Thiero is also on the sidelines with an MCL sprain.

Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups

Based on the latest NBA injury report, here’s how the two teams could lineup for Tuesday’s showdown.

Atlanta Hawks Los Angeles Lakers Jalen Johnson Jake LaRavia Vit Krejci Jarred Vanderbilt Onyeka Okongwu Deandre Ayton Nickeil Alexander-Walker Luka Doncic Dyson Daniels Marcus Smart

If LeBron James sits out, then Jarred Vanderbilt will start in his place and get more minutes, while the onus will be on Luka Doncic to do the most of the scoring. On the other hand, Jalen Johnson is the main man for the Hawks, with Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker providing him the required support. Newly traded veteran star CJ McCollum, who came off the bench against the Warriors, could also play a crucial role in this team.

The Lakers continue to be fifth in the Western Conference, courtesy of their 23-14 record. They haven’t been in great rhythm recently, and the upcoming week could be decisive for them as they are going to play five games in seven nights.

On the other hand, the Hawks have problems of their own as they are ninth in the East with a 20-21 record. It will be interesting to see how the two teams fair but a lot will depend on the availability of the star players.