Is LeBron James Playing Tonight? Pistons vs Lakers Latest Injury Report (Dec 30)

The Los Angeles Lakers returned to winning ways as they defeated the Sacramento Kings on Monday. The Purple and Gold will look to carry the same momentum as they welcome the Detroit Pistons to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Tuesday, December 30. LeBron James had a decent outing against the Kings, but the win was overshadowed by a late injury scarce and there are some real concerns over his availability for this game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Overall, the Lakers have snapped out of a three-game losing streak with a 125-101 win over the Kings. With this, they maintain their fifth spot in the Western Conference, boasting a 20-10 record. Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons are leading the Eastern Conference with a solid 24-8 and are well-equipped to pose a threat to the Lakers at home. However, the Pistons have lost their last two games, with the last one coming against the Clippers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is LeBron James Playing Tonight against the Pistons?

LeBron James had a great night against the Sacramento Kings as he recorded 24 points, five assists, and three rebounds while completing 11-out-of-13 shots from the floor. However, a late injury to the 40-year-old became the highlight of the game. It happened when 5:43 minutes were left on the clock in the fourth quarter, and LeBron had a collision with DeMar DeRozan. Eventually, he walked out to the dressing room clutching his back.

Imago Dec 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

However, despite all the concerns, it seems LeBron James is available for Tuesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons. He has already missed many games this season due to sciatica issues, and he wouldn’t like to miss this game, scheduled on his 41st birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, he has looked in great rhythm recently as he is sticking to his strengths rather than trying too many things. He is embracing the new role of a ball distributor. Barring the recent game against the Houston Rockets, he has registered 20-plus points consistently, proving his influence on the court.

Coming to his stats versus the Detroit Pistons, the 40-year-old superstar has played them 65 times across his illustrious career while averaging 24.1 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.8 rebounds per game. Hence, his availability is crucial for the Lakers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

With LeBron James’ participation out of the way, let us take a closer look at the injury reports of the two participating teams. The Lakers surely have more concerns than the Pistons, at least ahead of this game. But it remains to be seen how JJ Redick deals with these issues and comes up with a roster ideal to build on their winning momentum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

The Pistsons fortunately, have a fairly healthy roster ahead of Tuesday’s game in Los Angeles. The only doubtful player is Caris LeVert, who is nursing a knee concern. He came off the bench and recorded four points and a solitary rebound across 13 minutes against the Los Angeles Clippers. So there’s a possibility that he may suit up against the Lakers aswell.

Other than that, most of their players are off the injury list for this East-West showdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles Injury Report

The Lakers fail to catch a break with injuries as Rui Hachimura, who recently returned from a two-game absence, is again back on the shelf. The team announced that the power forward will miss the Pistons’ game due to right calf soreness.

Apart from him, fellow guards Austin Reeves and Gabe Vincent continue to remain on the sidelines. Reeves is expected to remain on the sidelines for at least a month. However, Nick Smith Jr has emerged as a great option for the Lakers as he recorded 21 points off the bench in their victory against the Kings. Given the shorthanded situation in the guard positions, he will fancy his chances in the upcoming games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lastly, the best news of the day has to be Jaxson Hayes’ return after a two-game absence due to an ankle problem.

Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers predicted starting lineups

Based on the injury report of both teams, here’s how they can lineup for Tuesday’s highly-anticipated game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detroit Pistons Los Angeles Lakers Ausar Thompson LeBron James Tobias Harris Jake LaRavia Jalen Duren Deandre Ayton Cade Cunningham Luka Doncic Duncan Robinson Marcus Smart

The Detroit Pistons have a healthy roster and will look to snap their two-game losing streak in Los Angeles. Star player Cade Cunningham will have to do the heavy lifting, especially in terms of scoring. On the other hand, the Lakers will be keen to build on the winning momentum. Both teams have their strengths and weaknesses, so we can expect a close game. Who will finish on top?