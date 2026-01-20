Is LeBron James Playing Tonight? Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Latest Injury Report (Jan 20)

After half a season, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets‘ clash is finally here. Over their last three games against each other, the Lakers have a slight edge. However, this year, the Purple and Gold are attempting to find a stable foundation. The Nuggets have looked ever so threatening, sitting as the third seed in the West.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
This marquee matchup has produced some of the most absurd moments in the past. But the Lakers enter as heavy favorites when taking on the Nuggets for the first time this season. Denver is carrying a long list of injuries, including three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. The Lakers are almost fully healthy. Does that include LeBron James?
ADVERTISEMENT
Is LeBron James playing against the Denver Nuggets?
LeBron James needed a few weeks after his return to set his foot into the season. Since then, he’s even returned to play in back-to-back games. Having managed to stay free from picking up any other ailments, James is fit and available for the Lakers when they face the Denver Nuggets tonight.
The Akron Hammer has started off 2026 with a range of outstanding performances for the Purple and Gold. Over nine games, the four-time MVP is averaging 26.6 points and 7.6 assists while shooting close to 53% from the field. James seems to be back at his best, which will be a huge boost for the Lakers.
ADVERTISEMENT
Lakers vs Nuggets injury report
ADVERTISEMENT
Los Angeles Lakers injury report
Austin Reaves – Out (Calf)
Top Stories
Tragic Blow for Jimmy Butler & Warriors After Season Ending ACL Injury
Caitlin Clark Has One Demand After Indiana’s Historic Moment
Congratulations Pour In After Paige Bueckers Takes Home 5-Figure Prize at Unrivaled Event
Fever Guard Announces Move Away From Court Amid WNBA Offseason
Bronny James Surprises With 62,600 All-Star Votes as LeBron Finds Solace In Snubbed Teammate
Adou Thiero – Out (MCL Sprain)
ADVERTISEMENT
Denver Nuggets injury report
Tamar Bates – Out (Foot)
Cameron Johnson – Out (Right knee contusion)
Nikola Jokic – Out (Knee)
ADVERTISEMENT
Jonas Valanciunas – Out (Right calf strain)
Christian Braun – Out (Ankle)
Aaron Gordon – Probable (Hamstring)
ADVERTISEMENT
Tim Hardaway Jr. – Probable (Right knee contusion)
Predicted starting lineups for Lakers vs Nuggets
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Denver Nuggets
|Luka Doncic
|Jamal Murray
|Marcus Smart
|Jalen Pickett
|Jake LaRavia
|Aaron Gordon
|LeBron James
|Peyton Watson
|Deandre Ayton
|Daron Holmes II
ADVERTISEMENT
With Denver severely short-handed and Nikola Jokic sidelined, the Lakers enter this matchup in control. Los Angeles is nearly at full strength, LeBron James is back in rhythm, and the supporting cast looks settled. Against an injury-hit Nuggets lineup, the Lakers’ depth, health, and momentum give them a clear edge to take the first meeting of the season.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT