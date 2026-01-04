Is LeBron James Playing Tonight? Lakers vs Grizzlies Latest Injury Report (Jan 4)

The Los Angeles Lakers will be playing the Memphis Grizzlies for the second night in a row tonight. The Purple and Gold registered a solid win over the Grizzlies last night as they beat them 128-121 on Friday night. This emphatic performance by Los Angeles was powered by LeBron James and Luka Doncic, both of whom combined for a total of 65 points.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Tonight, the Lakers will be hoping for much of the same from the charismatic duo. However, the Akron native, who just turned 41, has been dealing with numerous injuries this season, which has put his status for several games in question. So, will the perennial All-Star suit up tonight against the Grizzlies for the second time?

ADVERTISEMENT

Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Grizzlies?

Yes, LeBron James will be playing tonight. This is great news for the Purple and Gold, as even though the veteran has been dealing with injuries this season, he’s still managed to regain his form. Just the other night against Memphis, James put up 31 points along with 9 rebounds and 6 assists while shooting 66.7 percent from the field.

Imago Dec 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a foul during the second half of a game against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Not just that, the 41-year-old has been quite impactful whenever he’s been available. He has been averaging 20.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.5 assists this season, which again might not be the most impressive from his incredibly high standards, but is still praiseworthy to say the least. Nonetheless, while LeBron James is all set to take the court tonight, the Lakers do have a lot more to worry about.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lakers vs the Grizzlies injury report for January 4th

Here’s the latest update on the rest of the players ahead of tonight’s tip-off:

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Los Angeles Lakers injury report

As if losing two key players from their rotation wasn’t enough, the Lakers will also miss Gabe Vincent. The veteran guard, according to the team’s head coach, JJ Redick, will not play in tonight’s game due to a back injury, which is another huge setback for the team. Lastly, Adou Thiero will also miss tonight’s matchup after sustaining an MCL sprain. Nonetheless, what about their opponents?

ADVERTISEMENT

Memphis Grizzlies injury report

Things aren’t looking too great for the Lakers’ opponents tonight as well. That’s because the Grizzlies could enter this game without several of their key players. This includes the likes of Ja Morant, Santi Aldama, and several others. While Morant could miss tonight’s action because of a right calf contusion, his teammate could be on the sidelines because of right ankle soreness.

It goes without saying that both these players are massively important for the Grizzlies and that without them, the team would struggle big time. However, the more worrying part is that these two aren’t the only ones who could miss this game. Vince Williams Jr. has also been ruled out for this game because of a knee injury.

Imago Jan 15, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after scoring a three-point basket during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Brandon Clarke and John Konchar are also listed out because of calf and thumb injuries, respectively. However, that’s not all for Memphis, as even Zach Edey is out for this game. The second-year center will not play tonight because of an ankle injury. Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr. are two more players whom the Grizzlies will miss. Now, will these absences affect their starting five?

ADVERTISEMENT

Predicted lineups for the Lakers vs the Grizzlies

Here’s how the Los Angeles Lakers could start with LeBron James:

ADVERTISEMENT

Position Player PG Luka Doncic SG Marcus Smart SF Jake LaRavia PF LeBron James C Deandre Ayton

And here’s how the Memphis Grizzlies could start amid their injury crisis:

Position Player PG Ja Morant (probable) SG Cedric Coward SF Jaylen Wells PF Jaren Jackson Jr. C Christian Koloko