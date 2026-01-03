Is LeBron James Playing Tonight? Grizzlies vs Lakers Latest Injury Report (Jan 2)

Following a fantastic start to the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have lost four of their last five games. While they are still fifth in the West, they ended 2025 with a defeat against the Pistons. Therefore, they desperately need a win when they host the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday to start the New Year. To eke out a result, the Lakers will need their veteran star, LeBron James, to be at his best.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Lakers have been struggling recently, and as a result, they have gone down to fifth position in the West with the Houston Rockets, leapfrogging them to the fourth spot. With games coming thick and fast in January and February, the Purple and Gold need wins under their belt to maintain their stronghold in the West. On the other hand, the Memphis Grizzlies aren’t in any better situation with a 15-18 record in the West. They have lost their last two games, four in the last six.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Against the Grizzlies?

LeBron James is available for this game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. During Tuesday’s 128-106 loss against the Pistons, he became the 12th player in NBA history to appear in an NBA game aged 41 or more.

Imago Dec 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

He recorded 17 points, four rebounds, four assists, one block, and one steal across 32 minutes on the night, but all of it felt futile as his birthday game was overshadowed by the defeat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite his injury concerns this season and sciatica issues, LeBron James has put up decent numbers. He is averaging 24.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks across the nine-game stretch.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

With Lebron James’ participation guaranteed, let us take a deeper dive into the injury reports of both teams ahead of Friday’s showdown. While the Lakers have a few injury concerns, the Grizzlies have one of the longest lists of absentees in the league right now.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

One of the primary reasons for the Memphis Grizzlies‘ struggles this season has to be their long list of injuries. Only Jalen Wells and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are both questionable for the game against the Lakers. Both of them are nursing a hamstring concern.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Vince Williams Jr is out with a knee injury, and Brandon Clarke is unavailable due to a calf strain. Fellow guards, John Konchar, Ty Jerome, and Scotty Pippen Jr are all out for Friday’s contest.

Other than them, center Zach Edey continuest o remain on the sidelines following an ankle injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

Unlike the Grizzlies, the Los Angeles Lakers don’t have such a long list of absentees, but some crucial players continue to remain on the sidelines for JJ Redick.

Austin Reeves, who was having a great season up until his gastrocnemius strain, is out of contention for this contest, along with fellow guard Gabe Vincent, who is still nursing a back issue. Another Lakers starter, Rui Hachimura is also unavailable for this game. Meanwhile, Adou Thiero is also out of contention due to an MCL sprain. Jarred Vanderbilt is also listed as questionable for Friday as he is dealing with right leg soreness, but may suit up eventually.

ADVERTISEMENT

Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups

Based on the injuries, here’s our predicted starting lineups for both teams for Friday’s showdown.

Memphis Grizzlies Los Angeles Lakers Jaren Jackson Jr Jake LaRavia Jaylen Wells LeBron James Santi Aldama Deandre Ayton Cedric Coward Luka Doncic Ja Morant Marcus Smart

ADVERTISEMENT

With all the injuries, the Grizzlies are extremely shorthanded in rotation and given the home court advantage for the Lakers, the hosts will start as firm favourites. But given their current form, Memphis has an opportunity to pile up on the misery. It promises to be an exciting All-West showdown.