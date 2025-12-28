Is LeBron James Playing Tonight? Kings vs Lakers Latest Injury Report (Dec 28)

The Los Angeles Lakers are in a precarious situation, and with every defeat, the pressure is mounting on LeBron James and other senior players to step up and snap the losing streak. In an attempt to redeem themselves, they will welcome the Sacramento Kings to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, December 28. LeBron James has been a primary subject of scrutiny in their recent three-game slump; therefore, he needs a big performance to answer his doubters.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Lakers were off to a fantastic start, and hence they still have a 19-10 record despite losing the last three games heading into this one. Placed fifth in the Western Conference, the Lakers are in a redeemable position. Meanwhile, the situation around the Sacramento Kings is much worse as they are 14th in the West with an 8-23 record. However, they have won two out of the last three games before heading to Los Angeles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is LeBron James Playing Tonight against the Sacramento Kings?

LeBron James is available for Sunday’s showdown against the Sacramento Kings as he is cleared off the injury list. The 40-year-old has been unlucky with some muscle issues and sciatica concerns throughout the ongoing season. But thankfully, he is available just when JJ Redick desperately needs everything to fall into place and help them snap out of the losing streak.

Imago Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) talks with his coach during a stoppage in play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

LeBron recorded 18 points, five assists, two rebounds, two steals, and a block while shooting 53.8% from the field as the Lakers lost 119-96 against the Houston Rockets in the previous game. This game saw an end to his four-game streak of 20-plus point outings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, given the issues he has had this season, the King has averaged 20.2 points, 6.8 assists, and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 48.5% from the field across 13 games. Interestingly, at home in six outings, his average falls to 16 points per game.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

Heading into this game in Los Angeles, both the Lakers and the Kings have multiple injury concerns. Now with LeBron James’ participation out of the way, let us examine the injury reports of both teams for Sunday’s showdown.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

Injuries have been a major concern for Sacramento’s downfall, as they have a major injury list with some All-Star level players out of contention for this away game. Keegan Murray is unavailable with a calf concern, while Davin Carter, who missed the last game against the Mavericks, is listed as ‘questionable” for this game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from the two, All-Stars Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis are both out with ankle and knee injuries, respectively. LaVine may return in a week or so; Sabonis’ return to the court may take more than a month. Lastly, Drew Eubanks is also unavailable following a thumb fracture.

Los Angeles Injury Report

The biggest setback ahead of the game for the Lakers was Austin Reeves‘ unavailability, as he picked up a grade 2 gastrocnemius strain, which will allegedly keep him out of action for 2-4 weeks. Along with Reeves, fellow guard Gabe Vincent is also out with a back strain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Jaxson Hayes’ participation is doubtful after he missed the Christmas Day game against the Rockets. Lastly, Drew Timme’s participation is also questionable due to concussion protocol.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers predicted starting lineups

Based on the latest injury updates for both teams, here are the predicted starting lineups

Sacramento Kings Los Angeles Lakers DeMar DeRozan LeBron James Precious Achiuwa Rui Hachimura Maxime Raynaud Deandre Ayton Keon Ellis Luka Doncic Russell Westbrook Marcus Smart

In Austin Reeves’ absence, Marcus Smart will start for the hosts as the likes of Luka Doncic and LeBron James are expected to do the heavy lifting. On the other hand, for the Kings, all eyes will be on veteran stars like DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook, along with next-gen players in Maxime Raynaud and Keon Ellis, who have been in great form in recent games.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is probably the best time for the Kings to face the Lakers, as they are going through some internal issues, and the team on the court looks extremely fractured. At the same time, the Purple and Gold have enough firepower to secure that win, especially with home-court advantage.