Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Celtics? Latest Injury Report on Lakers Star (Feb 22)

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics will be adding another chapter to their longstanding rivalry tonight as they take on each other inside the Crypto.com Arena. Both teams have already met once this season, with the Cs taking home the dub that night.

So, the Purple & Gold will be looking to even out tonight. However, that will be easier said than done, with Boston entering this game with eight wins in their last ten games. This means the Lakers will have to rely on their superstars to lead them tonight, but their chances may hinge entirely on the health of the 41-year-old LeBron James.

Is LeBron James playing against the Celtics tonight?

Yes, LeBron James will be in action tonight as the Lakers host the Celtics. Although the veteran forward has struggled with injuries since the commencement of this campaign, it seems he has now fully overcome those injuries.

Imago Jan 2, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) is defended by Memphis Grizzlies guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The All-Star Weekend might’ve been the turning point for that, as it gave James some much-needed rest, despite him participating in the festivities. Nonetheless, this is a huge boost for the Purple & Gold, who will need every bit of help to get past Boston tonight.

More so, because James has been terrific this season after a slow start. He’s averaging 21.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game, which is quite impressive for a 41-year-old, to say the least. However, the Akron Hammer’s fitness isn’t the only positive update for LA as they gear up for this game.

The Lakers vs the Celtics injury reports for February 22

Here are all the latest updates on the rest of the players ahead of tonight’s battle:

Los Angeles Lakers injury report

Well, the good news is that the Purple & Gold enter this game without any injuries. The Lakers’ head coach, JJ Redick, will have his entire roster at his disposal tonight. This, of course, is great news for LA, as they do enter this game as slight underdogs.

Boston Celtics injury report

As for the Celtics, they are also fairly healthy ahead of this matchup. Boston only has one injury on their roster– Jayson Tatum. The forward has been dealing with an Achilles injury since the start of the season and was initially expected to miss the entire campaign.

Imago May 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

While he’s still far from a full recovery, Tatum has told ESPN that he is “feeling good” after recently taking part in practice with Boston’s G League team, the Maine Celtics, on Tuesday. That’s a good sign, but the Celtics aren’t rushing to return at any cost. That said, how will the lineups look for this clash?

Predicted lineups for the Lakers vs the Celtics

Considering the crowded injury reports for both teams, here’s how they could line up for the game.

Los Angeles Lakers Boston Celtics Luka Doncic Derrick White Austin Reaves Baylor Scheierman Marcus Smart Jaylen Brown LeBron James Sam Hauser Deandre Ayton Neemias Queta

Both teams look full strength ahead of this game, which is a great sign. This makes this clash even more interesting, as anyone could take home the win tonight. However, if we had to pick a favorite, it would be the Celtics, despite LA having a home advantage.

That’s because the Cs have already defeated the Lakers once this season. Additionally, they have been far more consistent than LeBron James and Co. Nonetheless, LA can certainly win this game, as we eagerly await the tip-off.