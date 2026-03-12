Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Bulls? Latest Injury Report on Lakers Star (March 12)

The Los Angeles Lakers are entering Thursday’s game vs Chicago Bulls with a three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, they have won six of their last seven games. And well, it looks like LA is turning the corner. However, the team has experienced the void LeBron James has left behind him in the last three games that he sat courtside.

And now, as they head into another home game with the mighty Bulls before them, the obvious question looms large. What is LeBron’s availability status?

Will LeBron James play on Thursday vs Chicago Bulls?

The Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has missed the last three games with multiple injuries, and he is questionable again on Thursday against the Chicago Bulls. The four-time champion is dealing with a right hip contusion and left foot arthritis. However, Los Angeles has stayed steady, posting a 14- 7 record in the 21 games he missed this year.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have especially thrived when Austin Reaves runs the show. Still, his impact echoes loudly. This season, LeBron James averages 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 7.0 assists while shooting 50.4% from the field and 31.3% from three with Los Angeles eight games over .500.

LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report

Los Angeles Lakers

Other than LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers‘ injury sheet still carries a few important names ahead of Thursday’s clash with the Chicago Bulls. Guard Marcus Smart headlines the list and is currently doubtful because of a right hip contusion. Meanwhile, forward Maxi Kleber remains questionable as he continues dealing with a lingering back issue.

However, there is a small sigh of relief as well. Center Jaxson Hayes is trending in the right direction and holds a probable tag despite his own back concern. So while the Lakers juggle a few bumps and bruises, the rotation still carries hope of regaining some balance against Chicago.

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls injury board remains crowded ahead of Thursday’s meeting with the Los Angeles Lakers. Guerschon Yabusele is questionable because of left foot soreness. Meanwhile, Patrick Williams also carries a questionable tag with an ankle issue. Collin Sexton joins that group with a leg concern, and Isaac Okoro is questionable as well because of a knee problem.

Alternatively, some players are positioned nearer to the action. There’s a chance Matas Buzelis will play despite a sprained right ankle. Josh Giddey’s probability of playing is affected by his right ankle sprain. Despite a calf issue, Jalen Smith is considered probable. Unfortunately, a wrist injury will keep Anfernee Simons out of the game. Due to a knee issue, Jaden Ivey is out and will not be participating in the upcoming five-game road trip. Zach Collins is out for the season after surgery for a sprained right toe, while Noa Essengue will also miss the rest of the 2025- 26 season after left shoulder surgery.

Predicted starting lineup for the LA Lakers vs. the Chicago Bulls

Keeping in mind the injury updates, here’s the predicted starting five for both teams:

Los Angeles Lakers Chicago Bulls Luka Doncic Josh Giddey (DD) Austin Reaves Tre Jones Marcus Smart (DD) Isaac Okoro (DD) LeBron James/Jarred Vanderbilt/Rui Hachimura Matas Buzelis (DD) Deandre Ayton Jalen Smith (DD)

All eyes swing toward Hollywood as an East meets West battle prepares to tip off. However, the loudest question still circles LeBron James and his uncertain return. The Lakers have found rhythm lately, yet his presence changes everything. Meanwhile, Chicago arrives bruised but dangerous. So Thursday promises tension, intrigue, and a spotlight that refuses to leave.